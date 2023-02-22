The joy of walking and cycling the world with Headwater Holidays

If your idea of a perfect holiday is one where you see, feel and experience as much as possible of your destination, the self-guided and guided tours of Headwater Holidays are made for you.

‘For my part, I travel not to go anywhere, but to go,’ wrote the author Robert Louis Stevenson. ‘I travel for travel’s sake. The great affair is to move; to feel the needs and hitches of our life more nearly; to come down off this feather-bed of civilization.’

Now, we’re not going to lie. Some of you will read that quote and think that the famed creator of Treasure Island had rocks in his head. Others, though, will feel its message deep within their souls; if you’re the type who gets bored after half an hour on a sunbed, or who can’t be in a hotel for half a day without becoming desperate to escape and explore, then a company like Headwater Holidays is ideal for you.

Headwater’s entire ethos is about creating holidays for those who love to explore at their own steam: they’ve curated hundreds of trips for which walking and cycling are at the heart of the experience. You can join a gentle, guided walking tour of the chateaux of France’s Loire Valley, cycle the spectacular coastline of South Africa, ramble up and down the exquisite Amalfi Coast, pedal through the Cotswolds, trek through the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal — or even head for the northern fringes of Scotland to witness the drama of John O’Groats and Cape Wrath.

The company have been in business since 1985, putting together tours — some guided, others self-guided — for those who prefer a holiday on the move. Yet while they cater for thrill seekers and those who wish to test themselves physically (cross-country skiing in Finland, we’re looking at you) they also offer easier, gentler trips for those who don’t believe a touring holiday means that your calf muscles have to be burning by 9:30am every morning. Take the Dordogne canoeing holiday, for example, where there is no white water, but plenty of floating along dreamily on one of the widest, flattest and calmest stretches of river in Europe.

No matter which option you choose, the itineraries will ensure that you’re looked after, and get a true taste of the country your visit. You’ll soak region’s local culture, where you can visit places of historical interest, sample food that epitomises the local cuisine and enjoy enchanting stays in characterful accommodations. Take the hugely popular self-guided cycle tour from the Julian Alps to the Adriatic, for example, and as well as pedalling through this spectacular part of Europe you can also soak up the atmosphere in medieval villages, crumbling castles and Venetian squares, and stay in everything from Alpine lodges to grand harbourside hotels.

The best part, though, is that the stress is taken out of — not just in the planning, but also the execution. Most of Headwater’s holidays, whether guided or self-guided, include transfers for your luggage; all you need to take with you during the day’s walking or riding is whatever you want to take with you for the day, so you’ll never have to walk up a hillside path while lumping a huge rucksack. And as for the fear of getting lost? You’ll never need to worry, since you’ll have turn-by-turn directions for all the itineraries.

