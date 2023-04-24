Luxury Portfolio’s ode to global heritage

Luxury Portfolio have published the latest edition of their eponymous property and lifestyle magazine, and it's an ode to global heritage, celebrity homes, expert interior design insight and much more.

Luxury Portfolio — the global prime property network comprising more than 250 of the world’s premier independent residential real estate agents — has released the latest edition of its Luxury Portfolio magazine.

This new issue of this beautiful publication — which would be right at home on your coffee table alongside Country Life —is a special edition that’s an ode to global heritage, as well as a window into the world of what’s new and noteworthy in luxury, particularly in top travel trends.

‘It is an absolute pleasure to unveil this latest iteration of our revered magazine to readers across the globe,’ says Mickey Alam Khan, president of Luxury Portfolio and the magazine’s publisher and editor-in-chief. ‘Each article is a deep-dive into an issue that would interest discerning audiences and collectors,’ he adds.

‘This particular issue serves as a love letter, of sorts, to exploration and experience and the resurgence of global travel. We set out to put a spotlight on some of the most jaw-dropping destinations, nature-filled settings, and must-see international urban centres — each teeming with opportunities for life-changing encounters.’

The issue also looks at design trends, including an in-depth interview with textile and product designer Lori Weitzner looking at how colour palettes can evoke emotion within the home. There is also a ‘where to buy next’ property hotspots feature, which includes six classic U.S. resort towns that are ‘top-of-mind for today’s most sophisticated homebuyers,’ as Alam Khan puts it.

In travel, the magazine looks at how to plan a weekend visit to Cairo, a swim with whale sharks in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, and gives an electrifying overview of the ‘Seven Natural Wonders of the World’. There’s also a beautiful article looking at the French town of Grasse, dubbed the ‘fragrance capital of the world’, unveiling the history and future of perfume-making from the undulating hills of this idyllic locale. For music lovers, there is also a deep dive into the origins of jazz in America, including its early European influences and African and Caribbean beats.

The prime property market, of course, is front-and-centre, with a multitude of exceptional property listings including Cascade in Park City, Utah — a masterstroke by architect Wallace Cunningham —- and a bevy of ‘distinguished digs’, i.e. real estate that was recently listed for sale by celebrities.

Other top features include a dynamic guide to eight of China’s most mouth-watering dishes, a look at why Generation Z has taken a keen interest in vintage and antique posters, and the cover story, ‘Here and There in Cinque Terre’, a tour of five seaside villages along the Italian Riviera.

You can read the digital edition of the latest issue, order a copy at $9.99, and catch up on previous issues at luxuryportfolio.com/magazine.

Key Highlights

REAL ESTATE: Beating A Retreat

‘Classic resort towns across the United States prove that making memories with family and friends never goes out of style,’ explains Luxury Portfolio wordsmith Lisa Klein.

From Cape Cod to Palm Beach and The Hamptons to Aspen, discover ‘where to ‘buy next,’ including six classic U.S. resort towns that are top-of-mind for today’s most sophisticated homebuyers,’ per Luxury Portfolio president Mickey Alam Khan.

DESIGN: In Living Colour

‘With colour one obtains an energy that seems to stem from witchcraft,’ once said the impressionist artist Henri Matisse. It is no secret that colours send a message, every subtle change in undertone, saturation or depth shifting what is said.

‘It’s really how these colours will make us feel, specifically in a space,’ Ms. Weitzner, principal of Lori Weitzner Design Inc. in New York and author of Ode to Color: The Ten Essential Palettes for Living and Design, says. ‘We can understand how to communicate through color, and to use it to work for us and with us.’

TRAVEL: What A Wonderful World

The Seven Natural Wonders Foundation teamed up with cable broadcaster CNN to compile a list of the ‘Seven Natural Wonders of the World,’ inspiring people to visit and preserve all of the wild and amazing natural places on the planet.

‘The Earth is packed with awe-inspiring natural marvels created from nothing but the processes of geology and life. Yet many go under-appreciated in favor of more modern, manmade achievements,’ explains Lisa Klein.

LIFESTYLE: Where The Grasse Is Greener

As Lisa Klein astutely writes, ‘The tradition of perfume making is alive and well in Grasse, France, a village steeped in the history and science of scent.’

Discover of the origins of iconic fragrances, including Chanel No. 5, hailing from ‘the fragrance capital of the world’ and ‘the world’s cradle of modern perfumery,’ according to Alain Ferro, director of the Grasse Institute of Perfumery.

Read the full digital version of the March 2023 issue of Luxury Portfolio magazine here. A Luxury Portfolio blog post covering the theme of heritage alongside magazine highlights is also available here.