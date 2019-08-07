Trending:

The nature of value in art and antiques discussed in a glittering night at Christie’s

Charles Stanley In partnership with

Country Life and Charles Stanley Wealth Managers welcomed guests to a panel discussion at Christie's about how we value our possessions — even when they're worth little to others. Pictures of the evening by Joe Traylen.

A few weeks ago, we asked four leading figures from the worlds of interior design and antiques to name the possessions from which they would never be parted as part of the Charles Stanley Wealth Managers event at Christie’s in London.

After a welcome from Paul Abberley, CEO of Charles Stanley Wealth Managers, Orlando Rock, chairman of Christie’s UK, Nina Campbell, antique dealer Will Fisher and Sarah Reynolds, Christie’s expert in British paintings, discussed possessions that were of huge value to them, but not necessarily to anyone else.

Orlando Rock, Nina Campbell, Sarah Reynolds and Will Fisher

Heirlooms chosen included a portrait by Norman Parkinson, an inherited engagement ring, an early-19th-century bust of Greek philosopher Chrysippus and an 18th-century carving of a dead bird.

The result of these revelations was a lively discussion that demonstrated how objects can become imbued with meaning for a variety of different reasons.

Guests were able to enjoy the artwork on display at the famous auction house

Paul Abberley, CEO of Charles Stanley Wealth Managers

Orlando Rock and Sarah Reynolds

Christie’s was a beautiful setting for the evening

The entrance staircase leading to the Great Room at Christie’s

 

The youngest guest of the night was Monty Fisher, pictured here with Jan Fisher and Gill Fisher.

Hannah Schweiger, Christina Freyburg and Victoria Murray.