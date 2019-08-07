The nature of value in art and antiques discussed in a glittering night at Christie’s

Country Life and Charles Stanley Wealth Managers welcomed guests to a panel discussion at Christie's about how we value our possessions — even when they're worth little to others. Pictures of the evening by Joe Traylen.

A few weeks ago, we asked four leading figures from the worlds of interior design and antiques to name the possessions from which they would never be parted as part of the Charles Stanley Wealth Managers event at Christie’s in London.

After a welcome from Paul Abberley, CEO of Charles Stanley Wealth Managers, Orlando Rock, chairman of Christie’s UK, Nina Campbell, antique dealer Will Fisher and Sarah Reynolds, Christie’s expert in British paintings, discussed possessions that were of huge value to them, but not necessarily to anyone else.

Heirlooms chosen included a portrait by Norman Parkinson, an inherited engagement ring, an early-19th-century bust of Greek philosopher Chrysippus and an 18th-century carving of a dead bird.

The result of these revelations was a lively discussion that demonstrated how objects can become imbued with meaning for a variety of different reasons.