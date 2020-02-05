Nine glorious holiday spots, ideal for a honeymoon or a push-the-boat-out Valentine’s gift

Going away for Valentine's Day itself can be a bit hit-and-miss, with big crowds, high prices and wintry weather across Europe. But booking a trip and presenting it on the day itself is foolproof. Here are nine romantic trips ideal for a Valentine's gift — and some of them are even ideal if you're taking the children as well.

Turquoise Holidays are currently running a sale to some of their prettiest destinations, with 50% — almost a £6,000 saving per couple in some instances — skimmed off the normal prices. But it’s not just couples who can benefit: there are several family offers too, as you’ll see below.

They’re also throwing in a gift, with everything from £100 towards a honeymoon list to monthly flower deliveries delivered. You’ll need to book by and put down a deposit by February 14 — for full details you can see their website here.

Sanctuary Makanyane, South Africa

Spend four nights in a private bush suite at this beautiful spot in the Madikwe Game Reserve, from £1,949 per person on an all-inclusive basis. The price includes twice daily game drives, as well as flights from London and road transfers out to the game reserve. If you’re feeling brave there’s also an option to sleep out under the stars one night for that true ‘Out of Africa’ feeling.

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa, Fiji

Spend a blissful week in a Beachfront Bure Suite from £3,430 per person, including full board, flights from London and light aircraft transfers. You’ll also be able to enjoy a three-hour boat excursion to the Blue Lagoon Caves, as well as daily activities from private picnics to guided snorkelling and a visit to a local village.

Ulagalla, Sri Lanka

A trip to this fascinating island will — and should — include seeing the sights, but a few nights’ luxury is also unmissable. Four nights in a Pool Villa at Ulagalla is from £1,399 per person on a half board basis, including private road transfers and international flights from London Heathrow to Colombo.

Constance Moofushi, Maldives

The Maldives is ideal for a classic sun, sea and sand getaway. Seven nights in a Beach Villa (including flights from London) starts at £2,599 per person — that includes everything, including food, drink and absurdly turquoise water.

Heritage Le Telfair, Mauritius

A week at this former sugar estate oozing colonial charm starts at £1,679 per person for a Junior Suite Beachfront, including flights and half-board. While it’s great for couples, it’s also family-friendly: a week in a Senior Suite Garden View starts at £4,499, for two adults and two children under 12.

Raffles Seychelles, Praslin

A heavenly week in one of the Ocean View Pool Villas tucked into the hillsides at this pretty spot start from £3,499 per person on a half board basis, saving over £5,800 per couple. The price includes private road transfers, domestic flights and international flights with Etihad from London Heathrow or Manchester.

Six Senses Samui, Thailand

Situated on a headland that slopes down into the blue sea, this is a true get-away-from-it-all spot. You can spend seven nights at this peaceful and secluded resort from just £1,995 per person on a half board basis in a Pool Villa, a saving of almost £2,900 per couple. The price includes flights from London and a complimentary 30-minute massage during your stay.

Ritz Carlton, Langkawi

There are offers for both families and couples on the enticing Rainforest Pool Villas at the Ritz Carlton resort on the Malaysian paradise of Langkawi. A week starts at £1,750 per person for couples, or £4,995 for a family, on a B&B basis with flights from London and transfers included.

Blue Waters, Antigua

Blue Waters is another spot ideal for families as well as couples, and a week’s all-inclusive at one of the hopelessly pretty Cove Suites comes in from £2,439 per person for couples or £5,650 for a family. The latter price is a saving of almost £3,700, in a deal which also includes flights, transfers and $200 credit to spend at the resort.

