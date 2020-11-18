If you’re struggling to find Christmas gifts for your loved ones, panic no more. British parfumier Penhaligon's have perfect presents for everyone on your list, from the cocktail lover and generous host, to the dapper gentleman and home decorator. Christmas has never smelt so sweet.

A delightful touch of whimsy along with a burst of Quercus freshness makes for a perfect package to put a smile on someone’s face. Who could resist such a lovely gift?

£60 from Penhaligon’s

Searching for the perfect gift for a house-proud person? This sweet silver drummer boy decoration could be just the ticket. Forget tacky tinsel or sparkly baubles, this little chap is sure to impress even the most discerning homemaker, while ensuring their Christmas tree stands out from all the rest.

£28 from Penhaligon’s

This has to be one of the prettiest perfume bottles we’ve ever seen, and with its irresistible iris and musk scent, it’s a worthy present for the love of your life. Complete with a velvet pink bow and gold-edged label, it makes a beautiful addition to a decked-up dressing table.

£144 from Penhaligon’s

Because Dad deserves more than a woolly jumper or another pair of socks. Instead, treat him to a trio of scents – Juniper Sling, Halfeti and Endymion – and lift his Christmas spirits. Each vial is individually wrapped in a jolly cracker design, adding to the festive cheer.

£42 from Penhaligon’s

Lemon, black pepper and pine – bath time at Blenheim Palace is as invigorating as cocktail hour. This luxurious oil promises to leave skin soft as silk with a delightful scent. A perfect gift for a seasonal socialite in need of some indulgent pampering between parties.

£45 from Penhaligon’s

The fragrance named for Mr Penhaligon is just as suitably discerning as you’d expect. The scent, with a hint of vetvier, is warm, fresh and earthy, and shows just how the man himself won his reputation.

£192 from Penhaligon’s

When the weather outside is frightful, this warming candle is simply delightful. Offer it as a generous gift of gratitude to yuletide hosts and let them enjoy fragrant aroma of rose, sherry and a hint of citrus.

£90 from Penhaligon’s

We all have that one friend or family member who is just impossible to buy for, the person who has everything and is tricky to please. Time for this handsome bottle to take its rightful place under their tree. This stag-topped eau de parfum features notes of shaving foam and warming rum – magnificent.

£192 from Penhaligon’s