If you’re struggling to find Christmas gifts for your loved ones, panic no more. British parfumier Penhaligon's have perfect presents for everyone on your list, from the cocktail lover and generous host, to the dapper gentleman and home decorator. Christmas has never smelt so sweet.
For the head of the house: Driving home with Quercus
A delightful touch of whimsy along with a burst of Quercus freshness makes for a perfect package to put a smile on someone’s face. Who could resist such a lovely gift?
A present for the home decorator: For Delightfully Decked Halls
Searching for the perfect gift for a house-proud person? This sweet silver drummer boy decoration could be just the ticket. Forget tacky tinsel or sparkly baubles, this little chap is sure to impress even the most discerning homemaker, while ensuring their Christmas tree stands out from all the rest.
For the loveliest lady in your life: The Favourite
This has to be one of the prettiest perfume bottles we’ve ever seen, and with its irresistible iris and musk scent, it’s a worthy present for the love of your life. Complete with a velvet pink bow and gold-edged label, it makes a beautiful addition to a decked-up dressing table.
A gift for your father: For The Jolly Gent
Because Dad deserves more than a woolly jumper or another pair of socks. Instead, treat him to a trio of scents – Juniper Sling, Halfeti and Endymion – and lift his Christmas spirits. Each vial is individually wrapped in a jolly cracker design, adding to the festive cheer.
For the cocktail lover: Blenheim Bouquet Bath Oil
Lemon, black pepper and pine – bath time at Blenheim Palace is as invigorating as cocktail hour. This luxurious oil promises to leave skin soft as silk with a delightful scent. A perfect gift for a seasonal socialite in need of some indulgent pampering between parties.
A present for a dapper gentleman: The Inimitable Mr Penhaligon
The fragrance named for Mr Penhaligon is just as suitably discerning as you’d expect. The scent, with a hint of vetvier, is warm, fresh and earthy, and shows just how the man himself won his reputation.
For the generous host: Earl Grey Candle
When the weather outside is frightful, this warming candle is simply delightful. Offer it as a generous gift of gratitude to yuletide hosts and let them enjoy fragrant aroma of rose, sherry and a hint of citrus.
A gift for the hard to buy for: The Tragedy Of Lord George
We all have that one friend or family member who is just impossible to buy for, the person who has everything and is tricky to please. Time for this handsome bottle to take its rightful place under their tree. This stag-topped eau de parfum features notes of shaving foam and warming rum – magnificent.