Restore the natural balance on your land with trees

Planting trees isn't just about how they look — they can help increase biodiversity, provide shelter, prevent soil erosion, reduce flooding and much more, as more and more farmers are finding.

Farmers play a vital role in managing our iconic British countryside — and as custodians of the land, they want to leave it in good shape for the next generation. That means not just productive fields, but trees, hedgerows, and a countryside that’s rich in wildlife.

Trees are one of the best land management tools we have. They shelter crops and livestock, provide new income streams, lock up carbon, reduce pollution and flooding, and support people, wildlife and farming in adapting to climate change.

Flooding has been in the news constantly in recent years, and it was top of the list of priorities for farmer Rachael Spence when she approached the Woodland Trust. Rachael owns and leases over 100 acres of land for grazing horses and growing hay and crops at her Leicestershire property.

For many years her land had been blighted by flooding and soil erosion, affecting the economic viability of the business and causing soil degradation and other environmental harms. So, in 2021, Rachael turned to the Woodland Trust’s MOREwoods scheme, which provides subsidised trees together with free advice and guidance for landowners on planting and management.

‘In the last five years we have noticed a huge difference in the amount of rainfall,’ says Rachael.

‘We have a pond area on the land, and were looking for solutions that were cost effective and good for the environment to hold it together… What better way than trees?’

Trees help mitigate flooding in a variety of ways. They strengthen the soil structure which reduces run-off, in turn preventing pollutants and nutrients from leaching out of the soil and into local watercourses.

They reduce the volume of water held in the soil through transpiration, and — importantly for Rachael — their roots help bind soil to sloping ground, such as on the banks of ponds and rivers.

As an equestrian, she was also keen to provide a more comfortable living environment for her horses, sheltering them from strong winds and reducing sun exposure. As an added benefit, trees improve soil quality and fertility, resulting in better nutrient uptake.

‘In November of last year, we were successful in getting some trees from the Trust,’ she said. After consulting with the Trust’s advisor, native trees and shrubs were chosen for their ease of growth and maintenance and value to wildlife.

Rachael has now planted 1,000 trees and shrubs in the area near the pond which had suffered ongoing drainage issues. All were sourced and grown in the UK to ensure traceability and reduce the risk of importing pests and diseases.

‘Already we are noticing a big difference,’ she said. ‘Without the subsidy we could not have planted such a large area; it was crucial to being able to afford to plant out a hectare of land.’

As to the future? Rachael’s woodland will start to emerge in the next three to five years, enhancing biodiversity and improving drainage at the site, while making the local landscape more resilient.

‘I am very excited not only at how it will look in 20 or 30 years’ time, but also the benefits to nature it will bring,’ says Rachael.

‘If other people have land they are unable to use or problems with drainage, I would highly recommend seeking advice from the Trust.’

If you’re looking to fight flooding on your land, or simply create a brighter future for people, wildlife and the environment, with MOREwoods you receive the advice and support you need to plant with confidence.

The Woodland Trust’s expert advisors can guide you through the application process, help design your woodland, create a bespoke species mix, supply the trees and plant protection — and they’ll also cover up to 75% of the cost.

MOREwoods is funded by Lloyds Bank to support sustainable farming. See www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant for more details.

