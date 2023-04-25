The Country Life colour edit, with Wallpaper Direct and Designer Paint

When decorating a country home, Wallpaper Direct and Designer Paint make a huge range of inspiring wallpapers and paints available at the press of a button.

Historic revival

William Morris, the giant of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement, created wallpapers that are enjoying a renewed popularity in classic and contemporary settings. Inspired by documents, fabrics and original hand-blocks in the Morris & Co archive, this striking collection of wallpapers features rich colours, such as Indigo, Brick Red, Green and Gold, and many of the original patterns, such as Fruit (shown here in Gold/Jade, a colourway exclusive to Wallpaper Direct), Willow Bough and Arbutus. Prices start at £109 per roll. Morris & Co’s range of paint colours, including Weld Yellow, costs £38 per litre and will complement the look and feel perfectly.

Floral symphony

Sanderson’s classic Hollyhocks wallpaper was inspired by a 1937 design and has a painterly look perfect for any rooms where you want to create drama. In Forest/Gold, which is exclusive to Wallpaper Direct, it offers the perfect colour combination for a house in a rustic setting. It costs from £109 per roll (£109 for Forest/Gold).

Modern twist

Harlequin’s beautiful Kienze wallpaper, shown in Cornflower/Pearl, exclusively available at Wallpaper Direct, is a good choice for those spaces in a country house where the intention is to create a contemporary feel. Based on the delicate shapes and colours of pressed flowers, it costs £88 per roll. It pairs perfectly with Sanderson’s contemporary range of paints, which includes a fresh palette of colours ideal for woodwork, windows and joinery and costs £84 for 5L of emulsion.

Perfect paints

Created using time-honoured recipes and techniques, Sanderson’s range of paints includes more than 150 shades, ideal for both a classic and a contemporary setting. Each one is available in a choice of three finishes, offering the flexibility to create a scheme that will transform a home.

Rooted in history

Founded in 1884, G. P. & J. Baker is one of the most historic names in wallpaper and fabric that has its roots in the trade in Middle Eastern rugs. Little Magnolia is one of its classic designs that costs £159 per roll. Shown here in Jazz (above right) and Emerald (above left), it is perfectly complemented by Albany’s English Tweed (below) that costs £15.86 per litre.

Popular choice

Launched in 1903, Albany paint has been a popular option for discerning decorators for generations. Albany paint offers a wide spectrum of colours from bold, rich tones to subtle pastels and lighter tints including English Tweed, pictured here. A range of finishes are available, enabling the most ambitious of modern and individual styles to be realised at very competitive prices.

Architectural look

In the late 19th century, Lincrusta was a popular feature of Victorian houses. Deeply embossed to create striking relief patterns, it is made from a mixture of linseed oil and wood flour. When painted, it creates a distinctive design that will transform any space. Shown here is Lincrusta’s newest design called Trellis, which costs £325 per roll, finished in Mylands Boat-house Matt Emulsion paint, which costs £61 for 2.5L.

Inspired by Nature

When decorating a country house, what better than a wallpaper inspired by flora and fauna? These exclusive Birds of Paradise designs by the Sussex-based print designer and illustrator Isabelle Boxall create a bold decorative statement and cost £89 per roll. Her botanically inspired range also includes designs featuring foxgloves, sweetpeas, strawberries and butterflies.

Perfect panorama

Little Greene’s Upper Brook Street is a mural-style design comprising three drops that create a striking panoramic effect. It is based on a hand-painted pattern discovered in an 18th-century design found at a house in Upper Brook Street in London. It costs £244 per roll. Shown here in Soleil, it is perfectly complemented by Aurora from Little Greene’s own range of paints.

