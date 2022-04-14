The dream of owning a luxury holiday home in the Mediterranean is simpler — and more cost effective — than you might think

The digital service Pacaso has taken the stress and admin out of co-owning holiday homes, meaning you're left to enjoy world-class properties in beautiful locations, hassle-free.

In our post-lockdown world — one where international travel is (dare we say it), getting back to normal — or at least becoming more manageable, many people are starting to open themselves up to the possibility of experiencing life abroad again; perhaps with a bit more zest and determination than ever before, as we have all felt the disappointment of having travel plans, holidays and adventures abroad quickly taken away from us.

Everyone likes to do their holidays differently. Some have a little cottage by the coast, where you can pack your family in like sardines every school holiday, and there are more blow-up mattresses than you ever thought possible. Others rent camper vans in search of remote, wild corners of the country; and then there are those who rely on the good-nature of friends to put them up for a few nights as they exclaim ‘there were just passing by’ (but in reality, end up far-outstaying their welcome).

For those seeking a slice of luxury abroad, where you can literally pack-up and move in, fuss-free; where the admin of owning a home is managed for you and completely tailored to suit your needs — then Pacaso has heard your cries.

The dream of buying a luxury holiday-home abroad without inheriting the guilt of not ‘making the most of it’ — a problem so many buyers face — not to mention the often sky-rocket prices, is one of the driving factors behind Pacaso — a ‘tech-enabled marketplace’ which allows buyers to ‘co-own’ their dream holiday home for a percentage that suits them.

Pacaso allows buyers to purchase anywhere from 1/8th to 1/2th of their dream property abroad (depending on how much you would like to use it). The platform makes high-end listings all the more accessible to buyers, with integrated financing options and management support all the way throughout, plus seamless resale support.

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff, Pacaso takes the age-old practice of co-owning a home with family and friends, but with a 21st century spin, using a fast and efficient platform to make the whole process — from buying to paying bills — seamless and hassle-free. Their concise website and Pacaso app mean you can search, buy and manage your home from the convenience of your phone.

How it works

By using a simple process, Pacaso creates a limited company for each property and handles all sale-related details. Upon sale completion, the co-owners share 100% of the home and Pacaso does not retain any shares.

From then on, Pacaso assumes the role of property manager, and looks after everything from furnishings, paying bills, maintenance and design. For those with busy lives who want the convenience of a property where you can ‘show up and relax’, this is the perfect option.

Operating in more than 35 top second home destinations around the world, and with a catalogue of wonderful homes in Spain, plus an ever-growing network expanding across Europe, Pacaso allows those in search of sun (without the lengthy travel time) to easily search through a range of high-end property listings, choosing one that suits their needs, with a percentage ownership to match.

The company has an expanding network of turnkey properties, with three particularly beautiful villas in the coastal town of Marbella.

Located on the southern Spanish coast, almost equidistance between Malaga and Gibraltar, the Andalusian city has been described as the Costa del Sol’s answer to Monaco, where Roman history combines with a vast yacht and boating scene and fantastic restaurants and nightlife create a real buzz.

Villa Aire £655,837 1/8th ownership

In Aloha, in the prime Nueva Andalucía area, nestled between two golf clubs and close to shops, restaurants and bars, is this contemporary five-bed villa which truly encompasses a home catered around relaxing, entertaining and family time. Large floor-to-ceiling windows create a seamless transition between the beautiful outdoor space, which is centred around dining areas, seating spaces and a large pool. Inside, the spectacular interiors are bright and chic, with double-height ceilings and a contemporary style. A fully-equipped gym, sauna and massage area are just some of the luxurious elements within this home.

Villa Mimosa £546,448 1/8th ownership

Located in the hills behind Puerto Banus and encircled by the regions most renowned golf courses, is Villa Mimosa. Having been recently refurbished, the villa is presented to an immaculate standard, spanning three floors of accommodation. There are five bedrooms, with the principal suite occupying the top floor with a private wrap-around terrace. Measuring 500sq metres, there is plenty of space to ‘entertain on the grandest scale’, or really unwind and relax as a family. Rooms flow into the other, from the marbled kitchen, through to the dining room and out onto the terrace and pool area outside.

Villa Vida £525,871 1/8th ownership

Inspired by contemporary Californian living, Villa Vida balances beautiful open spaces, refined interiors and modern architecture. Arranged over three floors and covering 556sq metres, the five-bedroom villa really makes the most of its stunning setting with numerous terraces, balconies and outdoor spaces all overlooking the dramatic hills above Puerto Banus. The principal bedroom benefits from its own private sundeck, whilst the roof terrace boasts a hot tub and a wonderful al fresco dining area. Two tiers of immaculate gardens cascade the hillside, and an infinity pool is surrounded by numerous lounging and seating areas.