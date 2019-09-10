Discover the beauty of bespoke with Thomas Sanderson’s shutters, blinds and curtains

Beautiful window furnishings are essential to any successful interior. Because it’s rare that houses — or interior-design schemes — are ever the same, Thomas Sanderson believes they should offer the opportunities to create something truly extraordinary and fit for purpose.

The only way to achieve a truly one-off shutter, blind or curtain is through an extraordinary level of hand-crafted design to create pieces that are custom-made for any window shape, combined with a level of service and expertise that addresses every last detail.

The result isn’t only a solution that fits and works beautifully, but also enhances any room.

Thomas Sanderson shutters

For over twenty five years Thomas Sanderson have been hand-crafting and installing beautifully bespoke shutters. Designed to cater for even the most complex window shapes, these timeless pieces are made from the finest materials and offer a perfect balance between privacy and natural light.

A combination of bespoke craftsmanship, precision and high-quality materials is employed to create shutters that look beautiful and fit perfectly. There’s also an option to take advantage of Thomas Sanderson’s colour-match service and hidden hinges that fit even the most complex windows. Choose between classic plantation style, tier-on-tier or cafe shutters that create privacy without compromising daylight. Here are just three of the styles available:

Waterberry

This highly practical and versatile option comes in a stunning collection of neutral colours and a vinyl finish that makes it a great option for both bathrooms and kitchens.

Rockbourne

This hardwearing design comprises MDF frames with vinyl louvres. The shutters come in a breathtaking choice of 23 painted colours including a number of contemporary greys.

Burley

This premium hardwood range takes bespoke shutters to an exciting new level. Customers can choose from stained finishes that demonstrate the beauty of the grain and a stunning choice of paints that can be colour matched to blend into any desired decor.

Thomas Sanderson intuitive smart blinds

Expertise and beautiful materials combine with state-of-the art PowerView® technology to create blinds that fit seamlessly into a room and which can be controlled either by voice commands, a remote or a mobile app, which can be used even when you’re not at home. PowerView® is perfect for hard-to-reach windows such as conservatories and lofty, extended living spaces.

Thomas Sanderson luxury curtains and roman blinds

The fabrics available create infinite possibilities; curtains and roman blinds in tactile chenilles, soft velvets, delicate velvets and contemporary plains are hand-finished to create a luxurious fullness and hand-steamed in your home. A new collaboration with Harlequin introduces a collection of new textures and colour stories to the range.

From first idea to finished product

From inspiration to innovation, to consultation and installation, Thomas Sanderson design consultants will collaborate with you on every detail to create window furnishings that are custom-made and installed by specialists, to exceed your expectations.

Thomas Sanderson — 08004701593; www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk

#tsblinds #tsxharlequin