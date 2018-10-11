A tour of Wormsley in association with Charles Stanley

Clients of the wealth management firm Charles Stanley were treated to an exclusive tour of the historic two-acre garden at Wormsley in Buckinghamshire at an event co-hosted by Country Life.

Wormsley Walled Garden at the Wormsley Estate was the venue for a Country Life guided tour and afternoon tea event, sponsored by the investment management specialists, Charles Stanley.
Wormsley, the magnificent estate set in the Chiltern Hills, was recently the setting for a tour and tea party hosted by Country Life and Charles Stanley.

The two-acre private garden, that’s open by appointment, was restored by the legendary garden designer Penelope Hobhouse and comprises a rose garden, Green Theatre, pergola and croquet lawn.

Guests were welcomed by head gardener Charlotte Tremlin. On this page you can see some of the lovely images taken by Jon Lewis for Country Life at the event.

Simon Scott-White of Charles Stanley introduces Head Gardener Charlotte Tremlin.

Gardener Helen Porter was there on the day.

Head Gardener Charlotte Tremlin.

James Eagle of Elegant Cuisine lays a table for tea.

Guests split into smaller groups for guided tours of the garden- this group was led by gardener Matt Biggs (in grey shirt).

