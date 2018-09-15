10 houses for sale in England’s 10 best market towns, from £380,000 to £5 million

Our list of England's ten best market towns prompted us to take a look at the sort of property you can find in each of these charming hotspots.

Earlier this week, Country Life named the 10 best market towns in England, with the help of some exclusive research from Savills.

But what could you get if you chose one of these fine towns as your home? We’ve picked out 10 of the best properties currently for sale in these great locations, at prices ranging from £380,000 to £5 million.

Beaconsfield topped our list of the best market towns in England earlier this week, and this lovely five-bedroom house a short walk from the New Town and the station is the sort of thing you could expect to find.

Though the house is relatively new there are a number of character features, not least the brick-built fireplace, while the large garden surrounding by handsome hedges is also a real draw.

For sale with Frost Partnership. See more pictures and details about this property.

Just to the north of the Cotswolds village of Southam is this truly magnificent home, one of the finest for sale right now in Gloucestershire.

It’s a vast, six-bedroom mansion in which an incredibly-impressive entrance hall sets the tone. https://media.onthemarket.com/properties/5216094/622232219/image-5-1024×1024.jpg The Grade II-listed Georgian house is set in over acres of grounds and has spectacular views over the surrounding countryside – and the modern garden room at the back really makes the most of the setting.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

In this pretty Sussex village lies this fine house that’s far more than just a house – there are superb equestrian facilities, including stables, paddock and an all-weather manege.

The house itself dates back to 1961 but has been completely modernised by the current owners.

For sale with Mansell McTaggart. See more pictures and details about this property.

The amenities of the town itself are a major draw for Sevenoaks, and this home is perfectly-located to make the most of them: it’s just north of the centre and close to a good primary school.

It’s a three-bedroom, semi-detached house that’s obviously been well cared for – though as you might expect, at this price range so close to London the garden is very small.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This incredibly handsome Victorian villa was built in 1880, but has just been completely remodelled by developer Huntsmere.

It’s a five-bedroom, three-reception room house – but the key draw is the pool and leisure complex, with a pool, sauna and games room. https://media.onthemarket.com/properties/4787791/564981887/image-18-1024×1024.jpg

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

This four-bedroom home is in a new development near the centre of Wetherby, and has been sympathetically built to bring a bit of character and a very pleasant garden at a sensible price.

The house’s location will be a big plus for parents: it is in the catchment area for both Tadcaster Grammar school and King James school Knaresborough.

For sale with Beadnall Copley. See more pictures and details about this property.

Almost absurdly pretty both inside and out, this five-bedroom cottage is at a price which will make metropolitan buyers perform a double take – particularly when they learn that it includes a self-contained annexe suitable for renting via Air Bnb.

It’s an 18th century cottage close to the centre of Bakewell, with plenty of space, a nice conservatory and off-road parking.

For sale with Saxton Mee. See more pictures and details about this property.

Currently run as a guest house, this six-bedroom house on a hill just outside the centre of Keswick has truly glorious views of the local countryside.

The inside of this 1920s house has been kept up in a clean, modern style, while the gardens are a huge part of the appeal: they’ve won the Keswick in Bloom award and feature lawns, beds, rock features and a natural stream, as well as Lakeland views.

For sale with Smeatons. See more pictures and details about this property.

Not just a house, but an estate at the centre of which is the Wood House, a 19th century home on the Copped Hall estate with some finely-preserved original features that are believed to have come from Coppe Hall itself. It’s described by the agent as a ‘splendid and imposing historical period residence with conspicuous appeal’ – and the history is bolstered yet further by the fact that Winston Churchill is believed to have stayed here during the Blitz.

The grounds, however, lift this property to a different level: there are lawns, formal gardens, a walled garden, a football pitch – yes, a football pitch – tennis court and swimming pool, among other attractions. With a location on the edge of Epping Forest and right on the edge of London, this could be a true commuter palace.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

In the heart of the magnificent stone-built Lincolnshire town of Stamford, this five-bedroomm three-storey home is the archetypal townhouse.

The property makes the most of the location with a delightful first floor drawing room, with sandstone fireplace housing a wood burning fire. There is even a small courtyard garden – quite a boon given the location in the absolute centre of town.

For sale with Humberts. See more pictures and details about this property.