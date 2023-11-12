10 truly superb country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly selection of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life includes an impossibly romantic Hampshire home with the sort of covered walkway you'd see in a film from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

A captivating property accessed via a grand, meandering driveway, nestled within approximately 23 acres of exquisitely manicured gardens, parkland, and paddocks.

The covered veranda is a dream addition to an already marvellous house, while inside you can see the utmost care and attention to detail that is evident from the extensive refurbishment carried out by the current owners.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Postern is an extremely attractive Grade II*-listed country house with exquisite proportions and a dreamy setting, dating back to 1757.

There is fine panelling in the drawing room and study, multi-pane sash windows, high ceilings and accommodation over three floors — and if you need more space there is a further 30 acres available by separate negotiation.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Thatched and detached is always an alluring combination, and all the more so in a home that’s both large and beautifully-finished inside.

This lovely, Grade II-listed home is in the village of Chinnor, near Aylesbury, and within easy reach of London.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

This Georgian former rectory and cottage is set in seven acres of beautiful grounds amidst unspoilt countryside.

It started life as a much smaller 17th century house that is reputed to have been dismantled and then re-assembled and extended in its current position.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A simply beautiful Cotswolds manor house in a village not far from Cirencester, with a wonderful location and grounds that run down to the river.

The house is also full of history: Charles II is believed to have taken refuge here in 1651 following the Battle of Worcester.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Irrestible and full of character, this farmhouse is set in 60 acres of land near the immaculate village of Lindfield.

Five bedrooms and a range of outbuildings are among the draws — as is the magnificent driveway.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Built in around 1800, Burston House is set in a prominent position at the head of Burston Pool within the very desirable village of Burston.

Coming to the market for the first time in nearly 60 years, the house is a fine example of Regency architecture with tripartite sash windows, moulded lintels, cornice hood porch, deep skirting boards, coving, and original doors.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A traditional brick and flint period farmhouse, Radnage Bottom Farm has been in the same family ownership for 36 years and is an excellent family home in a rural setting.

There are character features throughout, including exposed timbers and beams, numerous splendid fireplaces and original doors.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

18 berooms and views for miles around at this Victorian residence that provides more than 5,000 sq ft of space.

It’s currently used as a wedding location, and there are a series of cottages and cabins included as well as the main house.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fully-restored farmhouse that’s been left as a blank canvas within, with four bedrooms, a home office and a games room.

The countryside views are a real draw here, while the house is not far from the towns of Southwell and Newark, with its 90-minute connection to London.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.