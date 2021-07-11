11 breathtaking homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly look at some of the best homes to come to the market through Country Life over the past week or so contains a true gem in Hampshire, and much more.

A Grade II* listed house on the site of a former fortified manor house with a moat (an ancient scheduled monument), a tennis court, outbuildings and over 24 acres of gardens and paddocks.

Ropley House is a handsome classic Grade II* listed Georgian House with red brick elevations and Dutch end gables relieved by sash windows under a tile roof.

Oxney Court is a rare and beautiful house offering an exceptional combination of an extremely elegant principal house together with excellent guest and staff accommodation, all wonderfully served by the further facilities in terms of leisure and entertainment.

A remarkable Grade II Listed Georgian Country House with superb gardens and grounds, beautifully positioned within undulating Herefordshire countryside.

Orchardton Castle is a unique Grade B listed Scottish castle set in approximately 5 acres, and located on the Solway Coast.

A most impressive steading conversion and a charming cottage, both with spectacular loch and mountain views.

A significant six bedroom family home extending to over 4,700 sq ft, set in over half an acre on the edge of Woodbridge.

Set on approx. 0.3 acres of land, this imposing five bedroom family home is one of the biggest in the area.

With original features throughout, The Old Plough offers wooden floors, beams, exposed brickwork and great uninterrupted views.

A beautiful five bedroom detached family home in a stunning location, with delightful views over the valley towards Thunderbridge.

Set in 6.2 acres, a fascinating converted railway station making a peaceful retreat on the edge of the popular Exe Valley village.

