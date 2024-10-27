11 outstanding homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to hit the market via Country Life this week includes an irresistible cottage and a snooker room which comes with an entire country house (and estate) as a bonus.

Just a perfect cottage in a desirable village. What else could you need?

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Obviously it would be madness to buy a house simply on the strength of a room with a snooker table and a grand piano…. but if ever you were going to do it, this feels like the one.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

It’s not often a plot goes for sale at £5.5 million — but at this gorgeous spot in 96 acres of Hampshire, you can see why this one has.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fully renovated and substantial period six double bedroom farmhouse — it even has a separate one-bedroom annexe, 1.7 acres and a paddock.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II* listed farmhouse and outbuildings including Grade I listed gatehouse and large traditional threshing barn. Ideal for those wanting to do some threshing, and not half bad either for the rest of us.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

A lovingly restored four-bedroom farmhouse seamlessly blending original features and contemporary finishes, plus a triple garage and large workshop.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

We just love this one: it’s an elegant Grade II listed Georgian residence with useful outbuildings including an old milking parlour.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An idyllic, extended five-bedroom farmhouse, plus a two-bedroom cottage, barn and outbuildings, set within five acres.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

After an immaculate home? This one backs on to open fields with secondary accommodation and almost nine acres, yet is still set in the heart of the village.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Idyllic home with a business on the side: three holiday cottages and ancillary buildings. There are seven acres of riverside grounds, paddocks and woodland.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A very well-presented detached family home with four double bedrooms, four reception areas and garage, in a quiet central village location near Dorking.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.