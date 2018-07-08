13 beautiful homes, as seen in Country Life

A picture-perfect thatched cottage and a pair of magnificent estates are just some of this week's highlights.
Cumbria – £2,000,000
A truly magnificent country house standing in a beautiful setting within the Lake District National Park.
For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.
Cumbria – £1,250,000
A breathtaking farm with spectacular views overlooking Loweswater and the surrounding Lakeland Fells. The property comprises a delightful 3-bedroom farmhouse and range of traditional buildings plus up to 172 acres land.
For sale with Mitchells Land Agency. See more pictures and details about this property.
Gloucestershire – £1,250,000
Desirable house in a unique and exclusive rural location near Stow-on-the-Wold.
For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details about this property.
Isle of Wight – From £225,000
Sea frontage luxury 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments with envious elevated cliff top location. 6 Penthouse Suites. Private gardens, balconies or roof top terraces as well as underground parking.
For sale with Hose Rhodes Dickson. See more pictures and details about this property.
Lincolnshire – £3,400,000
A traditional residential farm in a tranquil setting, including a six-bedroom unimproved mid-17th century house. For sale as a whole or in any combination of three lots.
For sale with JH Walter. See more pictures and details about this property.
Norfolk – £425,000
An opportunity to completely restore and renovate this magnificent Grade II* Listed 17th Century residence to its former splendour occupying a prominent position in the town centre
For sale with Durrants. See more pictures and details about this property.
Northumberland – £2,450,000
An imposing country house and separate coach house standing in a beautiful historic riverside position.
For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.
Northumberland – Price on Application
A compact country estate set in beautiful Northumberland countryside.
For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.
Northumberland – Price on Application
A magnificent Grade II Listed hall with extensive grounds and stunning coastal views.
For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.
Nottinghamshire – £1,850,000
A fine and substantial country house constructed to a remarkably high standard (late 2008) set in private grounds of 6.90 acres, having a virtually panoramic aspect across the surrounding countryside to Lincoln Cathedral.
For sale with Smith & Partners. See more pictures and details about this property.
West Sussex – £1,650,000
Exceptional c.71 acre site with Planning Permission to build a stunning contemporary home having potential for equestrian or vineyard uses.
For sale with Clarke Gammon Wellers. See more pictures and details about this property.
Wiltshire – £495,000
A delightful 17th century cottage, Listed Grade II, set on the edge of the National Trust Stourhead Estate with distant views over the surrounding countryside.
For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.
Wye Valley – From £74,950
A new luxury retirement home investment opportunity in Wye Valley accommodating long and short-term residents. The stunning countryside in which it is situated makes it an ideal option for a relaxing retreat.
For sale with One Touch Investment. See more pictures and details about this property.