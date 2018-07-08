13 beautiful homes, as seen in Country Life

A picture-perfect thatched cottage and a pair of magnificent estates are just some of this week's highlights.

Cumbria – £2,000,000

A truly magnificent country house standing in a beautiful setting within the Lake District National Park.

For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.

Cumbria – £1,250,000

A breathtaking farm with spectacular views overlooking Loweswater and the surrounding Lakeland Fells. The property comprises a delightful 3-bedroom farmhouse and range of traditional buildings plus up to 172 acres land.

For sale with Mitchells Land Agency. See more pictures and details about this property.

Gloucestershire – £1,250,000

Desirable house in a unique and exclusive rural location near Stow-on-the-Wold.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details about this property.

Isle of Wight – From £225,000

Sea frontage luxury 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments with envious elevated cliff top location. 6 Penthouse Suites. Private gardens, balconies or roof top terraces as well as underground parking.

For sale with Hose Rhodes Dickson. See more pictures and details about this property.

Lincolnshire – £3,400,000

A traditional residential farm in a tranquil setting, including a six-bedroom unimproved mid-17th century house. For sale as a whole or in any combination of three lots.

For sale with JH Walter. See more pictures and details about this property.

Norfolk – £425,000

An opportunity to completely restore and renovate this magnificent Grade II* Listed 17th Century residence to its former splendour occupying a prominent position in the town centre

For sale with Durrants. See more pictures and details about this property.

Northumberland – £2,450,000

An imposing country house and separate coach house standing in a beautiful historic riverside position.

For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.

Northumberland – Price on Application

A compact country estate set in beautiful Northumberland countryside.

For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.

Northumberland – Price on Application

A magnificent Grade II Listed hall with extensive grounds and stunning coastal views.

For sale with Finest Properties. See more pictures and details about this property.

Nottinghamshire – £1,850,000

A fine and substantial country house constructed to a remarkably high standard (late 2008) set in private grounds of 6.90 acres, having a virtually panoramic aspect across the surrounding countryside to Lincoln Cathedral.

For sale with Smith & Partners. See more pictures and details about this property.

West Sussex – £1,650,000

Exceptional c.71 acre site with Planning Permission to build a stunning contemporary home having potential for equestrian or vineyard uses.

For sale with Clarke Gammon Wellers. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wiltshire – £495,000

A delightful 17th century cottage, Listed Grade II, set on the edge of the National Trust Stourhead Estate with distant views over the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Wye Valley – From £74,950

A new luxury retirement home investment opportunity in Wye Valley accommodating long and short-term residents. The stunning countryside in which it is situated makes it an ideal option for a relaxing retreat.

For sale with One Touch Investment. See more pictures and details about this property.