13 country homes for sale, starting from under £375,000, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life in the past week or so.

An exceptional village house with a light-filled contemporary extension, views across rolling hills and a tennis court, set in two acres.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

An enchanting Grade II listed cottage brimming with character, a detached garage and annexe, set in 1.14 acres further enhancing its rural charm.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Grade II* listed Medieval Merchant’s House offering extensive accommodation over three floors around a central Italianate courtyard.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive five-bedroom family home with striking architectural glazing framing fabulous views, set in 1.3 acres in a peaceful hamlet.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and distinguished five-bedroom detached farmhouse with garden and paddock, nestled on the outskirts of Ashbourne in an esteemed location.

For sale with Bennett Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II* listed 17th century, five-bedroom manor house with south facing garden and paddock on an approx. 1.57 acre plot, in a popular village.

For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.

Parkgate House is a beautiful detached house with detached cottage and additional barn conversion, sitting in attractive grounds.

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

An imposing period home with five bedrooms, standing proudly at the end of a private drive set on grounds extending to 0.75 acres.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming former farmhouse brimming with character and offering 2,174 sq ft of flexible accommodation, set on the edge of Exmoor.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful Grade II listed detached cottage with views and no near neighbours, close to the market town of Torrington and the Tarka Trail.

For sale with Webbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming two-bedroom attached cottage with much loved gardens and a garage, set in a tucked away and tranquil village location.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic four-bedroom detached character home with a garage and large garden, in a quiet village setting.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive individually designed five double bedroom home offering 3,800 sq ft of contemporary accommodation with countryside views.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.