13 spectacular houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

A magnificent Worcestershire mansion and an irresistible Sussex cottage are among the joys on the market.

The Orangery is a wonderful home, situated in the Capability Brown landscaped grounds of Compton Verney House.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An Arts & Crafts country house with bespoke Clive Christian kitchen/breakfast room, glorious landscaped gardens and tennis court, plus an orangery, a pond, a rotunda and more.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Glenhurst is an exquisite Grade ll Listed Georgian townhouse built in the early 18th century, with gracious proportions and symmetry.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached Grade II listed six-bed farmhouse with a stable and spectacular views. Multi-generational living with holiday let potential.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Grade II listed residence, set over three floors with an abundance of space and charm. Set in large mature gardens.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom period cottage with two reception rooms, kitchen and utility room. The rear garden offers superb views.

For sale with Charles Wycherley Independent Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A three-bedroom, stone-built cottage set in 2.5 acres with stunning views over the Herefordshire countryside towards Hay Bluff.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding decrofted house and adjoining croft tenancy with a self-contained annexe and beautiful views to Loch Snizort.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A converted five-bedroom coach house with a separate annexe. Set in a private garden with double garage and village green views.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom home with views of the River Teme in one of the most sought-after locations in Ludlow.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached three-bedroom village cottage with a gated driveway and lovely gardens. Located close to the stunning Quantock Hills.

For sale with Greenslade Taylor Hunt via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A grand and modern family home offering well-presented accommodation with an open-plan kitchen/breakfast and garden/dining room.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious stone-built five-bedroom detached house, set in approx. 2 acres with a stable block, grass paddock and double garage.

For sale with Simon Blyth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.