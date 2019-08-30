A 13,000-acre estate with seven properties and teeming with wildlife in ‘one of Britain’s last great wildernesses’

The Kilchoan Estate is breathtakingly beautiful estate for sale in one of the nation's most remote spots.

It’s not often that you see a set of images from an estate agent which look like a series of stills from a David Attenborough documentary. Yet that’s what Bidwells use as part of their sales material for the sale of the Kilchoan Estate, on the Knoydart Peninsula in Western Scotland.

The estate — which is listed as ‘price on application’ — consists of seven separate properties, and over 13,000 acres of land, which can be split into three lots.

This is not a property for the faint-hearted: there are hunting and fishing rights, hydro-electric schemes, farming and even four employees who come as part of the package.

The pictures are dreamy and the place is magical, but this is absolutely a working estate rather than just a romantic getaway spot.

It’s also worth mentioning that Kilchoan is remote. Very remote. Fort William is roughly 50 miles to the south east, though the nearest village, Inverie, has essentials such as a shop and a pub. It also has a primary school, which — as of last September — had a total of six pupils.

Having established these caveats, however, this really does seem a rare and beautiful opportunity for the right buyer to take on what Bidwells describe as an estate that is, in their words, ‘one of the last great wildernesses left on mainland Britain and encapsulates many of the features that epitomise the best that the west highland landscape has to offer; from dramatic rugged mountains, elevated lochs and meandering rivers to light sandy beaches and clear coastal waters, the setting of the Estate is truly spectacular.’

Phew. If that description doesn’t get your blood pumping a little more quickly, then we can only wonder why you clicked on the headline above in the first place.

As wonderful as the wilderness element is, the properties are certainly worth talking about as well. The grandest of the included properties is Kilchoan Farmhouse, a five-bedroom house with double glazing and underfloor heating.

The most interestingly-named is The Fank, a delightful two-bedroom stone-and-lime house; there is also a bothy, a cottage and a pair of recently-built timber houses which appear ideal holiday lets.

It feels like we’ve barely touched the surface of this fascinating spot, but there is a beautifully-produced video of the estate that the agents have made, while the full brochure is also worth a look.

The Kilchoan Estate is for sale via Bidwells — see more details and pictures.