14 absolutely wonderful country homes, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so, including a quite spectacular bargain in Argyll & Bute.

A spacious home suited to multi-generational family living with panoramic views set within approx. 7.5 acres.

A substantial five-bedroom house, set on the fringe of the village of Carradale with views over the surrounding countryside.

An elegant Grade II listed three storey, five-bedroom detached period residence, retaining many original character features.

‘A cottage to die for’. This period gem actually featured within the popular television series ‘Midsomer Murders’.

The Old Vicarage is a rare 17th Century, six-bedroom manor house oozing character on a generous plot with a stream in the grounds.

This attractive Grade II listed farmhouse is full of interesting features with a generous driveway and garden with mature trees.

A delightful, detached period home in an unspoilt rural location with glorious views over surrounding farmland and a large garden.

A detached Grade II listed home with a one-bedroom cottage combining the best of Georgian and Victorian architecture.

This impressive Costain house enjoys privacy in its unspoilt, original plot of some 1.25 acres with magnificent gardens.

An attractive period cottage with plenty of character situated in a lovely garden with cobbled courtyard and private driveway.

Five-bedroom barn conversion with annexe in 5.33 acres. An ideal family home or has previously been run as successful holiday let.

A characterful five-bedroom farm house with vaulted drawing room and minstrels gallery set within 1.13 acres of mature grounds.

A four-bedroom listed, period house with barn set in 4.77 acres of garden and paddocks in a quiet location.

A Grade II listed picture perfect four-bedroom house with guest annexe and an outstanding garden.

