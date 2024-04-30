14 breathtaking houses, from £600,000 to £17 million, as seen in Country Life

From charming cottages to 1,000-acre estates, here's a look at some of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life in recent days.

An attractive, ring-fenced estate of over 890 acres with a large Georgian farmhouse at its centre, as well as cottages and equestrian facilities, in the heart of Exmoor.

It was built in the 1840s by John Knight, who bought the entire Exmoor Forest from The Crown, and is generally considered to be the best example of a ‘Knight House’ .

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

This beautiful Victorian home sits in an acre of gardens in the village of Great Wymondley, near Hitchin.

Six bedrooms and over 4,000 sq ft of space are on offer in a home of great charm and grace.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A pretty and secluded Grade II-listed house, set in 24 acres of beautiful gardens and grounds in a village on the edge of Colchester.

Boxted Lodge’s walled garden is one of just many wonderful features of a property that has been in the same family since 1978.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just under 1,000 acres of England to call your own are on offer at the Allexton Hall Estate, with a string of houses, lodges and cottages in addition to the grand listed hall.

The hall — surrounded by parkland, gardens and lakes — is as huge as it is grand, with magnificent equestrian facilities, and there is a well-regarded public school in nearby Uppingham.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A nine-bedroom house in Trudoxhill, near the charming town of Frome, with equestrian facilities and woodland.

This Grade II-Listedhouse originally was constructed in the late 18th century, and though it has been added to in later years it still has period features such as traditional sash windows, open fireplaces, and high ceilings.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A seven-bedroom Queen Anne house with a moat, 81 acres and superb leisure facilities, including pool, tennis court and stables.

This is a country house that is also genuinely commutable: it is located in a village near Colchester, from where trains to the city take just 45 minutes.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superb high quality barn conversion with magnificent countryside views and breathtaking rear garden, set on a generous plot of 0.22 acres.

For sale with Bennet Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

An enchanting house set in a gloriously peaceful rural setting surrounded by 27 acres, convenient for the historic market town of Hexham.

For sale with Gabraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive period property with character features throughout, occupying a prime position overlooking Catterick village green.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant five-bedroom period home with far-reaching views, four reception rooms, four bathrooms and outbuilding, set in over an acre.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Impressive four-bedroom family home with spectacular views and totalling approx. 1.2 acres, set in a convenient location

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming three/four-bedroom village house with one-bedroom cottage, period barn and pretty garden. In all about 0.38 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant Georgian home full of period character with pretty courtyard garden and potential to enhance further, located in Somerton.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Greenham Cottage is a spacious detached period property with delightful gardens and grounds extending to approximately 4.0 acres.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.