14 fine homes for sale, as seen in Country Life, starting from just £350,000

We take our regular look at some of the best homes to appear on the market via Country Life in the past week or two.

A former stable block built for the third Earl of Scarborough within the grounds of Glentworth Hall, now converted into two separate four-bedroom residences which the agents suggest are ideal for multi-generational living.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade I-listed Queen Anne mansion with a Victorian, and an incredible 30,286 sq ft of accomodation within 37 acres of graceful parkland that also includes several cottages and outbuildings.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Pockford House is a glorious family house in the country, yet also has a stable block, staff cottage, offices and leisure facilities including an indoor pool and an astroturf tennis court.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Arts and Crafts five-bedroom house designed by George Imerie, set in secluded grounds extending to 2.5 acres.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superb period property, meticulously upgraded throughout yet retaining much of its original charm and character.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An imposing well-presented village house set in walled grounds with extensive stone outbuildings, within an hour of London.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A characterful Grade II listed barn conversion amidst picturesque countryside, with spacious and comfortable accommodation.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial and versatile family house offering over 3,500 sq ft of accommodation with wonderful views of the beautiful grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A listed detached cottage with a garage and carport, sitting in a glorious and sizeable plot opposite the church and next to the pub.

For sale with Marcus Grimes via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Old Stables is a characterful Grade ll listed three-bedroom home located in the idyllic village of Hothfield.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented attached cottage with three-bedrooms, two reception rooms and a large workshop, located in a rural village.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful compact farm totalling about 21 acres, with period farmhouse and an impressive range of modern agricultural buildings.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

A highly individual five-bedroom detached family residence nestled in a semi wooded environment, just tucked away from Main Street.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A semi-detached character cottage in the heart of the village with a pretty garden and off-road parking.

For sale with Colebrook Seccombes via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.