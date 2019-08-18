16 beautiful homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up of some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past couple of weeks includes a gem in Shropshire and a wonderful Arts-and-Crafts house in Yorkshire.

An elegant Edwardian house in one of the most private locations on the harbour, surrounded by 2.5 acres of gardens with slipway and direct frontage to the main channel.

For sale with Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

A Grade II listed five/six bedroom detached former farmhouse, with garaging and outbuildings set within enclosed walled gardens.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Residential equestrian smallholding offering excellent facilities and 1.6 acres. Further land available by separate negotiation.

For sale with Fox Grant via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Impressive farmhouse offering spacious accommodation. Situated in an iconic position on Derby Road, with stunning countryside views.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming Grade II listed home, with three bedrooms and a self-contained one bedroom annexe with private garden and stunning views.

For sale with Anderson Hacking via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming three bedroom detached cottage nestled in the Herefordshire countryside, set within approximately 1.45 acres of grounds.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Imposing Arts and Crafts country house commanding an elevated position with far-reaching views and grounds of more than 5 acres.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Four bed barn conversion with stunning southerly 0.3 acre gardens. Set in charming village with local amenities and railway station.

For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning seven bed manor house set in 1.68 acres, featuring landscaped gardens, outdoor entertaining spaces and a two bed annexe.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning four bedroom barn style property, located in the heart of Wilby. Beautiful garden to the rear, with garage and carport.

For sale with Huntingfield Estates via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning house with five en-suite bedrooms, a self-contained annexe, double garage, 7 acres and agricultural barn and stables.

For sale with The Agents Property Consultants via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful Grade II listed period detached house, with well-proportioned accommodation and located in an enviable location.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully finished and finely refurbished cottage, with planning permission to build a garage and convert the workshop and loft.

For sale with Andrew Grant via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial four bedroom detached home in Woodhouse, on a generous and well maintained garden plot with garage and driveway.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A most impressive and generous late Victorian detached family home, with annexe or craft space potential and set in 0.4 of an acre.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful three bedroom cottage, located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty within the Brecon Beacons National Park.

For sale with Elstons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.