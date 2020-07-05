16 delightful homes for sale, from cottages to converted churches, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

Most attractive, traditional farmhouse with seven self-catering cottages and extensive garden grounds, close to historic Inveraray.

A Grade II listed property standing in over 6 acres with six bedrooms, outbuildings, mature gardens and a tennis court.

Two miles from the sea but in beautiful countryside, this charming detached four bed cottage is set in secluded mature gardens.

An outstanding barn conversion offering substantial accommodation, set in 0.88 acres with a 1.99 acre paddock with glorious views.

A large family home with separate annexe set in 3 acres including your own woodland. Conveniently located 5 miles from the city.

Caerleon is a beautiful red sandstone villa with accommodation over three floors, including two self-contained apartments.

Beautifully presented, heavily timbered detached Grade II listed property with fine period features occupying a village location.

A fabulous five bedroom family home with outstanding farmland views to the rear, located in a rural Essex village.

Idyllic five bed Grade II listed 16th Century thatched cottage with double garage, set in a picturesque and award-winning garden.

Chapel House is a stunning four bedroom detached former chapel believed to date back to 1905, situated in the village of Spofforth.

Fauld Manor is a country home with a traditional feel, spectacular grounds, a two bedroom cottage and excellent commuter links.

Mediterranean style detached six bedroom villa with commanding views, spacious reception rooms and south-facing garden.

Stunning duplex in a Regency mansion set in a beautiful rural location. Over 3700 sq.ft. and 2 hours to London by rail from York.

Situated within a picturesque rural setting, this quintessential Grade II listed period farmhouse is set within 3.85 acres.

A superb five bedroom detached family home on a fifth of an acre plot, just 3 miles from Bedford with fast trains to London.

