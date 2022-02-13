16 wonderful homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so includes a truly spectacular Cornish home and a delightful cottage.

A Grade II* listed 16th century manor house and a detached executive barn in grounds of over 2 acres.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming, creek-side family home with lovely gardens, slipway and running mooring providing direct access to the Helford Estuary.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beautifully refurbished three-bed cottage and guest lodge in an idyllic location. Includes stables, manège and a 6 acre paddock.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom detached home, enjoying a well-designed open-plan kitchen/diner/family room and a large south-facing garden.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 16th century detached four/five-bed cottage in an idyllic rural location with a double garage and superb south-facing garden views.

For sale with Charles Wycherley Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A recently renovated three-bedroom detached property with a double garage and an outbuilding, set in approx. 0.35 acres (0.14 Ha).

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Old Kyle Farm is a substantial detached three-bed property with a self-contained one-bed annexe and a separate two-bedroom cottage.

For sale with The Isle of Skye Estate Agency via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fabulous, converted oast house with equestrian amenities, cottage, gardens, paddocks and outbuildings. In all, approx. 3.5 acres.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Grade II listed property situated in an idyllic, hidden valley two miles from the centre of Royal Tunbridge Wells.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful 16th century Grade II listed three-bedroom house steeped in history and offering a wealth of accommodation.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An idyllic Grade II listed thatched cottage set in approx. 0.25 acres and believed to date back to the late 17th century.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique Grade II listed Victorian residence with statement reception rooms overlooking wonderful gardens and woodland grounds.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Georgian-style six-bedroom property set over three floors with generous living space, garage, drive and well-maintained gardens.

For sale with Dawsons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive four-bed detached residence set in private southwest-facing gardens, with a small lake and set in approx. 1.25 acres.

For sale with Renton & Parr via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial and well-presented four-bed home set in a convenient location. Includes front and rear gardens with driveway parking.

For sale with Clive Pearce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.