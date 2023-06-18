17 outstanding homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

From £500k to £5 million, we take a look at some of the finest homes to hit the market via Country Life this week.

The wisteria alone will surely have prospective buyers lining up to look at this stunning Cotswolds house near the exquisite village of Broadway.

It’s huge as well as beautiful — as you might expect at this price — with seven bedrooms and seven acres of land. This is the dream.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding Grade II listed former farmhouse set in rolling countryside with a southerly aspect and beautiful far-reaching views.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

The agents call this a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance, and we have to admit, it’s rare indeed to see houses with such spectacular settings atop the South Downs near Midhurst.

The interiors are as delightful as the setting, with plenty of free-flowing space and six bedrooms — a true rural idyll, yet still commutable thanks to the decent train services from nearby Petersfield and Haslemere.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderful opportunity to purchase a Grade II listed former Mill House and separate cottage, together with a mile and a quarter of fishing on the River Dever.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented family house set in an elevated position in a highly desirable part of Winchester, built on land once owned by the Naval architect and legendary ship builder, Sir John Thornycroft.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

On Bredon Hill, this eight-bedroom manor house is a true, sprawling country seat in eight acres of land.

There is more than 13,500 sq ft here, plus swimming pool, tennis court and — rather fabulously — it’s own arboretum.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Over 8,000 sq ft of space in this six-bedroom farmhouse plus annexe and separate barn conversion, all set on two acres in a village near Buckingham.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Grade II listed thatched cottage dating back to 1531, recently refurbished to transform this historic building into a superb modern home with plenty of character.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Jasmine Cottage is a beautiful four-bedroom Georgian residence with beautiful gardens, private patio area for outdoor entertainment, summer house and garden shed.

For sale with Carver via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This prestigious and impressive Grade II listed Regency house is arguably one of the finest properties in Moreton-in-Marsh, dating back to the 19th century.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive ‘Queen Anne’ residence offering a wealth of original details and charming gardens, situated moments from the Grand Union canal.

For sale with Oakleys via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Grade II listed four-bedroom detached barn with mature gardens of approx. 0.36 acres, with a range of outbuildings including detached Grade II listed former corn mill.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This spacious detached home is a true gem in the heart of the Kent countryside with 2.5 acres, located at the end of a private drive with gated security entry.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome detached Grade II listed property set in a large well-tended garden, in a convenient yet rural position.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial six-bedroom farmhouse with extensive gardens and land totalling 2.5 acres with a range of outbuildings including detached Grade II listed former Corn Mill.

For sale with John G Hill via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Middle Tancreston Farm is a beautifully presented detached house set within 0.6 acres of grounds, located in a small cluster of properties close to the village of Hayscastle

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This central village three-bedroom period cottage with gardens and parking, exudes immaculate style and contemporary comfort.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Grade II listed former farmhouse, sympathetic refurbishment to enrich the original features including inglenook fireplace, window seats and exposed beams.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A period detached property with gardens and grounds of approx. 1.25 acres, located at the end of a quiet no through street.

For sale with Colebrook Seccombes via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Vale Cottage is the ultimate adaptable home with space for all the family between the thatched main house and the glorious barn, with wonderful views and acres of garden.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.