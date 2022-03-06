17 truly lovely houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Take a look back at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so, including a gem in Suffolk and an eco-home in Fife.

A Georgian fronted manor house (pictured top and below) located in a spectacular elevated setting with views over the Brett Valley. This charming home has been renovated, refurbished and extended to create spacious accommodation.

There are seven bedrooms, three reception rooms and an entertainment barn with a heated swimming pool. In addition, there is a two bedroom cottage, extensive outbuildings and paddocks which are separately available.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A well-situated detached farmhouse with glorious rural views. Includes a swimming pool, steam/shower room, gymnasium and parking.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An individual, unique and spacious detached family residence, externally finished in traditional stone and slate typical of the area.

For sale with Bowen Son & Watson with Kent Jones via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II* listed, eight-bed late Georgian property with a separate two-bedroom cottage, 15.56 acres (6.3 Ha) and outbuildings.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique five-bed detached property with outstanding countryside views and open-plan living space. Bespoke architecture/eco-designed.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning four-bed detached family home enjoying far-reaching countryside views, with spacious accommodation and a large garden.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive and appealing three-bedroom character home, situated opposite the village church right in the centre of the village.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional property with refurbished barns, manège, gardens, land and an enviable position in the Hambleton Hills.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented farmhouse in a most attractive location with substantial gardens, high-quality stabling and outbuildings.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious and charming three-bedroom family home, with a separate three-bed guest accommodation ideal for a business opportunity.

For sale with JR Hopper & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

With an incredible quality of finish, this stylish barn conversion is situated on the edge of the foodie haven of Ludlow.

For sale with Magi Alexander via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious five-bedroom family home situated on the Wentworth Estate, with a beautiful south-facing garden approaching 0.4 acres.

For sale with Barton Wyatt via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial, beautifully built detached family home with wonderful accommodation, mature trees and a large duck pond.

For sale with Simon Blyth Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented Grade II listed country house set in a private rural location, with 6.41 acres and a range of outbuildings.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming four-bed detached Grade II listed character house nestled on the village green, with generous accommodation and garden.

For sale with Peter Buswell via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful three-bed dwelling on a private lane boasting 3.5 acres of land. Truly a one of a kind property not to be missed.

For sale with Ryder & Dutton via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Whitehouse Cottage is a Grade II listed, five-bedroom property, which has been a cherished second home for a number of years.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.