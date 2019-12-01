18 beautiful country houses from just £280,000, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up this week includes everything from south coast joys to an idyllic spot in the Highlands.

This 16th Century Elizabethan four bedroom thatched cottage offers a wealth of character with exposed beams and landscaped gardens.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A four bed barn conversion with two en-suites and parking for three cars. Located in a gated development with views to the rear.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning property maintaining a wealth of character and charm, located in the rural village of Llanllwni near Carmarthen.

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

The Pump House is a newly converted one bed home with landscaped gardens, countryside views and close to the sea in Devon.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

This Grade II listed 16th Century home with annexe is approached down a 150 metre tree lined drive. Set in 5 acres of land.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive and versatile family home, quietly positioned within walking distance of Lyme Regis, with countryside and sea views.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fabulous and well-positioned five bedroom detached character property set in 12 acres of gardens, meadowland and woodland.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

This period stone barn conversion dating back to the 1800s is set in a tranquil setting in a sought-after Cotswold hill village.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A three bed barn conversion with many original features. Set in a quiet hamlet, with beautiful gardens and stunning views.

For sale with Andrew Grant via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Well-presented modern home in the style of a traditional keeper’s cottage, set against a spectacular backdrop of mature woodland.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An unlisted detached country house situated in 3.62 acres and surrounded by peaceful countryside. Only a few miles from Ashford.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully modern bespoke five bedroom family home in arguably one of the most desirable settings in the East Midlands.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A superb three bed brick and flint barn conversion in an exclusive new development situated in a desirable part of North Norfolk.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptionally elegant Regency house in an elevated position on the Somerset / Dorset borders, ideally placed for a number of highly regarded schools and a country lifestyle.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

This unique home offers a spacious mix of period features with modern fixtures and fittings. Set in a convenient location.

For sale with Simon Blyth Estate Agents via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant three bedroom stone cottage located on the edge of a sought-after village within the Peak District National Park.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A traditional small farm set in approximately 37.7 acres in a convenient rural location, including a detached two bedroom cottage.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A sympathetically updated 16th Century farmhouse which has further potential with unconverted mellow stone and brick barns.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.