18 country homes for sale, from £350k to £19 million, as seen in Country Life

This week's look at some of the homes to come to the market via Country Life this week includes a breathtaking Suffolk estate and a wonderful Bath townhouse.

A picture-perfect country house with wood-panelled walls, 16.7 acres of grounds and much more.

It also has the greenest bathroom we’ve seen for many a year, somehow a perfect match for the wonderful views of fields and trees.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

It’s hard to beat a majestic Georgian townhouse, and this wonderful home is a good an example as you’ll see.

The location is pretty much perfect, near Henrietta Park and Pulteney Bridge in the heart of the city.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

On the market for the first time in 101 years, a property that is staggering in every sense.

There is over 1,700 acres of land, with the 36,000sq ft Glemham Hall at its heart.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An immaculate 17th century Somerset farmhouse with stables, 16.33 acres, and views out to Glastonbury Tor and Cadbury Castle.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Tucked away in a hopelessly bucolic setting is this elegant former rectory, with two further cottages amid its extensive gardens and grounds.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A grand and imposing former rectory in a delightful Leicestershire village.

It’s a house full of lovely surprises, from the orangery and spiral staircase to the bar.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Fabulous private grounds surround this house that’s ideal for a large family: there are 13 bedrooms on offer.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A six-bedroom home near the sea at Sandwich which quite simply ticks every box.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Close enough to Canterbury, far enough out to enjoy space and views, this lovely farmhouse is delightful inside and full of potential.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An award barn conversion where the original beams are a key feature in every room, set around a courtyard.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

A smart home with a clean, modern interior; planning permission is in place for three holiday cottages in this 2.5 acre-property.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic family home in the Surrey Hills, set on Dorking’s delightfully-named Pixham Lane.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A newly-built six-bedroom home in contemporary style with beautiful views across Royal Deeside.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 1930s detached family home situated in one of the most sought-after roads in Wantage.

For sale with Green & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 19th century, stone-builg home on the edge of the village of South Petherton.

For sale with gth. See more pictures and details for this property.

Proof that a delightful character home in Surrey can come in at under £600,000, this cottage is in a village between Cranleigh and Dorking.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

A boldly-decorated character property in the historic town of Barnard Castle.

For sale with GSC grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fully-refurbished (and recently thatched) Grade II-listed cottage with three bedrooms and a fine garden.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.