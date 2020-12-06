18 fine country houses, from £430k to £2.5 million, as seen in Country Life

Our round-up this week includes farmhouses, small estates and commuter homes with character.

A stunning detached five/six bed residence, circa 3,500 sq. ft. with fantastic leisure facilities in wonderful 1 acre grounds.

A well-presented family equestrian property with 7.3 acres and stables. Conveniently located west of the popular town of Horsham.

Equestrian property comprising farmhouse, outbuildings and land in an extraordinary setting overlooking Ryedale countryside.

A beautifully presented seven bedroom property, located in a desirable cul-de-sac, just 1 mile from Sunningdale village.

With easy access to Woodbridge this delightful family home is set in the picturesque countryside, offering a great sized garden.

A stunning family home benefitting from a large open-plan kitchen/family room, gated driveway and beautiful manicured gardens.

A spectacular opportunity to acquire an immaculately presented four bed home set in a superb location with breath-taking views.

A spacious contemporary villa in a sought-after yachting destination.

Attractive and spacious former farmhouse situated in a super, rural location with 6 acres of pastureland.

Fantastic family home in a highly regarded and popular location.

Set on the Thames Path away from any main roads with lovely views, this conversion is quite a find.

Stunning six bedroom detached Grade II listed home which comes with a detached former coach house.

A wonderfully situated moorland cottage with outbuildings, paddock and annexe conversion, all set in 1.2 acres.

A stunning five bedroom detached home with stylish accommodation, in delightful gardens and grounds of about 0.75 of an acre.

Contemporary four bed home with four bathrooms, garage, store, terraced gardens and fabulous views over Diss Mere. EPC C.

An outstanding six bedroom house offering multi-generational living and outstanding views on the banks of the River Meese.

Four bedroom barn conversion in an idyllic location with indoor swimming pool, equestrian facilities and 22 acres of grounds.

A Grade II listed detached four bedroom home built in the 1860s, located within walking distance of Marlborough town centre.

