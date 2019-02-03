18 fine homes starting from under £400,000, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at some of the homes to appear in the pages of Country Life over the past couple of weeks.

A four bed country home with a detached annexe, double garage and outbuildings on a plot of approx. 1.3 acres, with no upper chain.

Well-presented four bed (two en-suite) Grade II listed former Granary with a delightful garden, outbuildings, courtyard and parking.

Grade II listed former country house. Reception room, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, garage, communal garden and far-reaching views.

A detached five bedroom ‘villa’ style house with spacious accommodation, large south-facing gardens and separate annexe.

Substantial five bedroom Edwardian property in secluded position, only a short stroll from town. Wonderfully presented throughout.

Stunning three bed listed property with part moated grounds, an amazing barn and outbuildings set on 3.8 acres including paddock.

Stunning Grade ll listed, four bed period home with plot of approx. 1.6 acres. Situated in a sought-after village with enviable views.

A very stylish and contemporary Cotswold stone home located within the heart of Chipping Campden offering over 2,000 sq. ft. of living space.

A fine and spacious seaside home (3913 sq. ft.) with Art Deco influences and outstanding sea views.

Fantastically modernised three bed detached house with garage, parking and stunning views across the valley, with additional garden.

A beautiful and breathtaking chapel conversion, expertly and cleverly extended with quality materials.

An impressive modern house with spacious, bright and very well appointed accommodation in a picturesque and peaceful location.

A Grade II listed six bed country house, full of character located in rural West Norfolk, set in 1.7 acres of gardens with pool.

Beautifully refurbished four bed cottage. First class fixtures & fittings. Stunning views over Coverdale.

The Hawthorns – attractive, modern, farmhouse-style home set in more than 3 acres and with magnificent views out across the fields.

A lovely four bedroom cottage full of charm and character with a wealth of exposed brickwork and original timberwork.

This 16th Century timber framed cottage has been extended to create a stylish, spacious and practical family home with a pool house.

Outstanding detached house with contemporary interiors, superb outlook and delightful gardens. In popular village 9 miles from York.

