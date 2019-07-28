18 grand and impressive homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

This week's choice of the best places to appear on the market includes a country house just outside London which overlooks its own lake and a thatched riverside cottage in Devon.

Denham Mount is an elegant Grade II listed Georgian villa with four cottages in a mature parkland setting, just 18 miles from central London.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming Victorian mill house enjoying a private position protected by its own grounds of 8.7 acres, with detached annexe and studio.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Two charming barn conversions both with generous gardens, plenty of parking and could yield £20,000 p.a. in rental income.

For sale with Martin Kemps via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Offering the ideal rural lifestyle package, set in the picturesque Taw Valley with beautiful gardens and land of approx. 14.7 acres.

For sale with Greenslade Taylor Hunt via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning Grade II listed farmhouse with equestrian and leisure facilities, set in 2.7 acres of land.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful seven bed former rectory, including separate four bed coach house, swimming pool, tennis court and 1.8 acres of gardens.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A six bed Grade II listed Georgian residence set within approx. 0.6 acres. Restored whilst maintaining a wealth of character.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptional family house with outstanding rural views positioned in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive and spacious family house privately situated on the edge of Hatherden, a small village to the north of Andover.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptional period home with deceptively proportioned accommodation, set over two floors in the main house with a separate annexe.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rural location yet just 10 minutes from Norwich and set in half an acre of garden. Spacious layout with four bedrooms.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully presented five bedroom period cottage, with superb views over open fields and located close to Harrogate town centre.

For sale with Strutt Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Superb barn conversion with six bedrooms, garaging, gardens and stunning panoramic views.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A truly individual period home set in delightful grounds adjoining open farmland, with a detached garage and workshop.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A secluded four bed Victorian home with generous barn conversions in its own valley with extensive views of the Radnorshire Hills.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Dove House is a stunning period home with bespoke contemporary features including a superb orangery and over 3 acres of land.

For sale with Andrew Grant via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming three bed Cotswold stone cottage in need of some modernisation. Beautiful garden, set in a quiet village location.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique country house skilfully combining the very best of traditional and contemporary styling in a magnificent protected landscape.

For sale with Pritchard. See more pictures and details about this property.