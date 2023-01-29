18 superb houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our pick of this week's properties includes a house with a view which will send trainspotters into fits of delight.

A working dairy farm with three properties — including a Victorian farmhouse, 14th century cottage and a modern home with beautiful views — and extending to over 335 acres

The equestrian facilities are the star of the show at this house in a rural spot that has easy access to the M1, A1 and Luton Airport.

There are fine stables, an all-weather manage and four acres of land that includes paddocks — while the main house itself is bright and spacious.

A Sunningdale mansion of striking modern design — not least the staircase and galleried landing of a bold and powerful style.

There’s 11,000sq ft of space in this newly-refurbished house that’s very close to the town centre, station and the famed golf club.

This beautifully-refurnished house is a classic blank canvas, and a huge one at that: there is not far short of 8,000sq ft or floor space, an enormous amount for a five-bedroom home.



An uninterrupted view of the breathtaking Crimple Valley Viaduct will put this house at the top of the list for some — while for others the easy access to Harrogate town centre, just a couple of miles away, will be just as enticing.

A substantial black and white detached farmhouse with five/six bedrooms over three floors, includes various outbuildings and shed.

A converted stable block on a private farmstead offering spacious accommodation over two floors, set on a generous plot with extensive parking.

A five-bedroom contemporary thatched house with an annexe enjoying uninterrupted rural views and a river frontage, set in 2.24 acres.

A three-bedroom Grade II listed semi-detached character cottage with beams and inglenook fireplace. Garden, double garage and outbuilding.

A perfect family home in a peaceful rural setting within a large plot with great views and potential to enhance or create an annexe.

Marsh Farm is a late 19th century farmhouse finished to a high specification, set in tranquil and beautiful grounds of approx. 2 acres.

A beautifully presented family home with an adjoining cottage, detached former laundry and workshop/garage, set in 0.57 acres.

A charming oast house in a rural setting between the city of Canterbury and the North Kent coast.

An attractive stone built four-bedroom detached house enjoying extensive views, located within the grounds of The Derwent Manor Hotel.

A charming three-bedroom semi-detached barn conversion with a garage and workshop, on the fringes of the village of Swimbridge.

Detached three-bedroom stone-built farmhouse within easy reach of Carnoustie’s local amenities and good transport links.

Located in the enviable village of Ley Hill sits this character end of terrace family home with self-contained annexe.

An impressive five-bedroom barn conversion retaining many period features, with vaulted ceiling, galleried landing and bifold doors.

Pond Cottage is an attractive and characterful one-bedroom detached cottage presented to an impeccable standard, in a highly regarded village location.

