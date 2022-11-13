19 breathtaking and beautiful homes for sale from £250k to £20m, as seen in Country Life

One of the great privately-owned houses in the Cotswolds has come up for sale as we look at the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life in the past week or so.

Grandeur and comfort in tandem with a rolling parkland setting in this house conveniently located for access to Douglas. And it’s ideal for horse lovers: there is both a paddock and an indoor equestrian arena included as part of the sale.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Without doubt one of the finest properties on the open market today, with almost 20,000 sq ft and 50 acres of land in this incredible home on an elevated position in the Cotswolds.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A late Tudor home dating to 1594, Grade I-listed and of huge architectural significance, Doughton Manor has graced Country Life many times in the last 125 years — and was featured on the cover in 2012.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A magnificent 10-bedroom home in a sublime South Downs setting, with an astonishing library built by an author who once called this house home.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Characterful property and profitable holiday cottage. Good size gardens with a workshop, paddocks and a range of stables.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Shene Cottage is a half ragstone, half tile-hung thatched detached cottage, set in a plot of about 1 acre and offers superb scope for refurbishment.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A well-proportioned period cottage with beamed accommodation and valley views set in a rural, elevated sun trap position.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning Grade II listed three-bedroom character home with a half acre garden and tandem length garage, in an idyllic setting.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic English country home, lavishly appointed and upgraded to a high standard. A wonderful property ideal for a family.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached three-bedroom character cottage with extensive established gardens, sweeping driveway, double garage and parking area.

For sale with Clive Pearce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Stunning inside, this four-bedroom farmhouse has been well-maintained and sits prominently in mature grounds of approx. 0.6 acres.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A deceptively spacious and well-presented, characterful, two double bedroom cottage in sought-after village

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful three-bedroom detached property, set in superb grounds of around half an acre, enjoying panoramic countryside views.

For sale with Kelvin Francis via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Grade II Listed farmhouse for modernisation, offering a wealth of character features and a range of traditional outbuildings.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

On the edge of town with rural views. This home is over three floors with 2,700 sq. ft. offering plenty of bedroom or office space.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful stone cottage with views of the surrounding fields which has been sensitively restored and tastefully decorated.

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and characterful double fronted two-bedroom period cottage with detached single garage, overlooking the village green.

For sale with Youngs RPS via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial six-bedroom detached family house arranged over three floors, with breathtaking views over countryside to the rear.

For sale with Renton & Parr via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

The stables, 1.46 acre paddock and all-weather manege are the key draws at this three-bedroom property with several reception rooms and two-bathrooms.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.