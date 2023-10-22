19 breathtaking homes for sale from £450,000 to £8 million, as seen in Country Life

From charming thatched cottages to one of the great Cotswolds estates, we take a look at the best houses to come up for sale via Country Life this week.

Eight acres and eight bedrooms at this delightful Georgian country house which comes with 600m of river frontage on the Rother.

The town of Midhurst is walking distance, while charming Petworth and well-connected Haslemere are both a short drive away.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A sprawling property with huge amounts of space — including 11 bedrooms — as well as five acres and an indoor pool are for sale in this rural spot.

The rooms are split between the main house, a cottage, converted barn and an apartment over the carport.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A ‘Victorian masterpiece in an exceptional setting’ say the agents, and we really couldn’t put it better. This is a grand a home as we’ve seen for sale in some time.

From the cellars below to the tower room and roof terrace above, every inch of this property is truly something to behold.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Extraordinary original features, 545 acres of land and a breathtakingly peaceful location are on offer in this Yorkshire estate.

Lawkland Hall is situated right where the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Forest of Bowland AONB meet; and if you don’t wish to farm the land yourself, it’s presently tenanted and bringing in almost £80,000 a year.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional property that embodies the perfect blend of convenience, luxury and contemporary design, nestled in a highly sought-after location.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Upper House is a charming country house with four/five bedrooms overlooking an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, set within 0.75 acres.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully refurbished Grade II listed five-bedroom coastal home with garage, gardens and paddock in Watergate Bay. Very successful holiday let.

For sale with ChartsEdge via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Located in an enchanting wooded valley of Hawkcombe within Exmoor National Park sits this charming detached four-bedroom period house.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful five-bedroom Georgian former manse, with converted steading, situated in picturesque Highland Perthshire.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A contemporary eco farmhouse with outbuilding and gardens set in approx. 10.42 acres, with panoramic views over the surrounding countryside.

For sale with GTH via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

The quintessential period cottage, with beautifully tended gardens is located within the heart of a highly reputable Buckinghamshire village.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Rochram House is a beautiful character home built in 1901, blending period features with modern elegance, set in New Forest National Park.

For sale with Hamwic via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A pretty Cotswold stone cottage with two bedrooms, situated in a popular village, with shop and public house.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An innovative interpretation of a period farmhouse with contemporary barn and annexe, designed by renowned architects, set in the Kent countryside.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Home Farm is a traditional Dales Farmhouse with large detached barn and paddock, in a quiet hamlet setting.

For sale with J.R. Hopper via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and historic country house with well-proportioned rooms and an expansive, private garden, located on a quiet lane.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom Grade II listed detached character house, set within private gardens at the foot of Ham Hill Country Park.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial characterful five-bedroom Edwardian detached family home with scope and garage, on a quiet road 0.5 miles from Dorking.

For sale with Terra Cotta via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This delightful Grade II listed detached cottage is located in an elevated position with far reaching views and no near neighbours.

For sale with Webbers via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.