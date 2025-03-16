19 completely charming houses for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life

Kent — £9.5 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Linton Park is one of the finest private homes in Kent — and it's seeking a new owner.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £4.95 million

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

A delightful Georgian home completely encircled by lawns and woodland, with seven bedrooms, paddock and tennis court.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oxfordshire — £4.25 million

(Image credit: Savills)

An astonishing building in the very centre of Burford.

(Image credit: Savills)

350 years of history, magnificent original features and a gorgeous garden.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Essex — £6.5 million

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A touch of magic is at work in this wonderful converted mill, where brilliant use has been made of the old buildings while giving the home a comfortable modern feel.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Berkshire — £1,950,000

(Image credit: Barton Wyatt / OnTheMarket)

A charming former coach house renovated to a high standard with a heated swimming pool, pool house and tranquil private gardens.

For sale with Barton Wyatt. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £630,000

(Image credit: Cooper and Tanner / OnTheMarket)

A charming yet versatile four-bedroom family home with additional self-contained one-bedroom annexe, located in a picturesque Somerset village.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wiltshire — £1,650,000

(Image credit: Fox Grant / OnTheMarket)

An extraordinary five-bedroom country house with two-bedroom ancillary cottage, paddocks and gardens, totalling approx. 4.2 acres. No onward chain.

For sale with Fox Grant. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £625,000

(Image credit: GTH / OnTheMarket)

A unique chance to acquire this four-bedroom attached property with over 3,000 sq. ft. of accommodation, located in an idyllic village.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

Gloucestershire — £575,000

(Image credit: Hayman Joyce / OnTheMarket)

A substantial Grade II listed three-bedroom period house with high ceilings, parking and west-facing garden, in a village location.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

Kent — £2,300,000

(Image credit: Hobbs Parker / OnTheMarket)

A stunning 18th century country house set in about 4 acres with wonderfully private walled gardens, woodland and several outbuildings.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Suffolk — £1,250,000

(Image credit: Jackson Stops / OnTheMarket)

A well presented five-bedroom house with delightful walled gardens, enjoying a parkland setting on the bank of the River Orwell in Broke Hall Park.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £550,000

(Image credit: JR Hopper / OnTheMarket)

Old Chapel House is a converted and extended chapel dating back to 1800s, on a large plot within the quiet hamlet of Cotterdale, near Hawes.

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

Hampshire — £625,000

(Image credit: Knight Frank / OnTheMarket)

A delightful and well-maintained Grade II listed cottage with three bedrooms, three reception rooms and a pretty garden.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Somerset — £650,000

(Image credit: Sandersons)

A beautifully presented historic four-bedroom home with views, a south-facing garden and central location in a charming village.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Dorset — £1,675,000

(Image credit: Spencers / OnTheMarket)

A majestic Grade II listed character home with far reaching views and fishing rights, occupying a generous riverside plot.

For sale with Spencers. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £1,500,000

(Image credit: Stags / OnTheMarket)

A five-bedroom detached country house with fine views and equestrian facilities including stables and arena, set in just over 13 acres.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cornwall — £450,000

(Image credit: Webbers)

A detached stone and cob house that has been fully refurbished to a high specification with generous garden and parking for numerous cars.

For sale with Webbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

Devon — £800,000

(Image credit: Charts Edge)

A completely renovated detached four-bedroom family home, set in approx. 2 acres in a quiet location, a 10-minute drive from Totnes.

For sale with Charts Edge. See more pictures and details for this property.

North Yorkshire — £1,750,000

(Image credit: Robin Jessop)

A new build house completed to a high specification with five bedrooms, an outbuilding and land extending to 11.45 acres.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.