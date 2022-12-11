19 delightful and intriguing homes for sale across Britain, as seen in Country Life

A delightful Somerset cottage, Devon townhouse, Shropshire country seat and hideaway in the Western Isles make our list this week.

A delightful cottage requiring improvements with 4 acres, set in an idyllic rural location on a quiet lane close to the village

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Penylan Hall is an outstanding country house, originally Georgian but remodelled with the Italianate style in mind during the Regency period.

A house with magnificent views, it stands in 11 acres of beautiful gardens, pasture, woodland and parkland, yet lies just a few minutes from the charming town of Oswestry.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

If you think that a glorious detached home in the Cotswolds at this price sounds too good to be true, you’d be right: this is a shell of a building.

But what a shell it is, and what potential there is here with outbuildings, courtyard and a dovecote among the many extras. A huge opportunity.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

In a mews close to Berkeley Square, this four-bedroom house has a huge reception area, eat-in kitchen and study area.

It also has a wealth of intriguing details, incliding a retractable roof on the top floor. Sadly, the classic Ferrari you’ve spotted in the garage isn’t included.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fabulous period home enjoying a beautiful setting with 2 acres of land and a range of outbuildings, close to The Chequers estate.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Truly stunning five-bedroom, family home that has been renovated to an exceptionally high standard set on the edge of a market town.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful farmstead comprising of a 19th century farmhouse, outbuildings and field located on 10.23 acres, ideal for equestrian use.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning four-bedroom Grade II listed village home with beautiful gardens in an elevated position in The Chilterns.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional five-bedroom semi-detached cottage on a generous plot backing on to ancient woodland.

For sale with Sandersons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive Grade II listed Georgian property nestled in a sought-after village within walking distance of amenities.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Manor House located down a long drive, sitting centrally in 24 acres with multiple outbuildings with planning permission.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Villa is a four-bedroom, character property on a generous plot of almost 2 acres, in the sought-after location of Withington.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beautifully presented, two-bedroom detached cottage, situated on the Isle of Lewis in a quiet location with sea and rural views.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fabulous four-bedroom detached barn conversion offering sizeable accommodation for family living and entertaining.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Turnbridge House is a smallholding comprising a period house, outbuildings and land, located six miles west of York city centre.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome Grade II farmhouse, beautifully presented with unconverted barn, formal gardens and far-reaching views towards Exmoor.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Superb four-bedroom detached property with gardens and garage, set in an idyllic location in the Cairngorms National Park.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A well-presented rural barn conversion in a small, gated development with parking and south facing garden overlooking fields.

For sale with Peter Buswell via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant village house with lots of period character. Three reception rooms, large kitchen/breakfast room and four bedrooms.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.