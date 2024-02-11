19 incredible homes for sale, from a breathtaking mill conversion to a £500k bargain in the Borders

We take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in recent days.

Graceful architecture, a beautiful indoor pool and pleasing neutral interiors that are a true blank canvas for you to leave your own mark.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Converted water mills have never looked this good: a truly special effort has made this into a wonderful house in countryside to the south of Guildford.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A large farmhouse arranged in an L-shape around fine gardens, with 3,250sq ft of space and five bedrooms.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Cornish house which looks like it’s leapt from the pages of a Daphne du Maurier novel, with grand rooms and sweeping views.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A characterful four-bedroom stone barn conversion with the most glorious view over Carsington Water.

For sale with Bennet Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

A thatched, detached home offering beautiful beamed accommodation and wonderful terraced gardens.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic chocolate box cottage dating back over 200 years, with original features throughout and a tucked-away position.

For sale with Goadsby. See more pictures and details for this property.

Your home really can be your castle at this dinky, four-bedroom Victorian Grade II-listed gate house.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Kent barn conversion with spectacular double-height glass wall, flexible accommodation and six bedrooms.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

This attractive barn conversion has a walled garden and a string of outbuildings in a rural setting.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

A picture-perfect Last of the Summer Wine house where even the name is irresistible: Buttercup Cottage.

For sale with J.R. Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

An immaculate modern family home in a popular village near Daylesford Farm and Chipping Norton.

For sale with Maxwell Douglas. See more pictures and details for this property.

Astonishing value at this traditional four-bedroom house within 12.11 acres and fishing rights, in a rural and scenic location in the Borders.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

A three-bedroom farmhouse set within a beautiful countryside location with views, barn and additional land available for those who need more space.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

A very pretty cottage, ideally situated within a thriving village near Bruton and Castle Cary.

For sale with gth. See more pictures and details for this property.

A six-bedroom home with over three acres, including garage, stables and paddock.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic ivy-clad house is at the heart of Glebe Farm, an attractive, Grade II-listed farmhouse with an abundance of character and charm.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A three-bedroom barn conversion just 400m from the beach in the seaside village of Felpham.

For sale with May’s. See more pictures and details for this property.

Just minutes from the Yorkshire Dales, this detached, four-bedroom house is well looked after within.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.