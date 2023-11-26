19 wonderful country homes, from under £400k to over £4m, as seen in Country Life

A harbourside delight in Cornwall and a sprawling West Sussex mansion are among the best properties to come to the market via Country Life this week.

Located in a village near Chichester is this truly exquisite home, Barnham House, with breathtaking features, bold choices inside and spectacular gardens.

It’s received the highest praise: Pevsner declares that Barnham Court is ‘so similar to Kew Palace in Surrey that the same designer must surely have been responsible.’

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A grand home with eight bedrooms and just under six acres of grounds, yet just 23 minutes from central London? That’s what is on offer at Langley Lodge, just outside Kings Langley, and with superb road and rail links.

Yet while it’s very well connected, it’s the ornate rooms and fine Georgian architecture which are the real draw.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A nine-bedroom Victorian mansion with 13,500sq ft of space and seven acres for just £3m? Barwythe Hall offers great value for money. But there is a catch.

The agents note that it is ‘in need of refurbishment’, and the fact that there are no internal pictures on the listing suggests that what they really mean is ‘in need of an awful lot of refurbishment’. Still, this amount of space plus an easily-accessible location make this a fascinating opportunity.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

The agents call this ‘an enchangting landmark property’, and that seems incredibly apt: this bright blue home must have been noticed by countless visitors to Penzance, sitting as it does just above the harbour.

Inside it’s even prettier than you’d dare hope, with huge rooms, wonderful views and fine features — plus there’s even a walled garden at the back.

For sale with Pritchard & Company. See more pictures and details for this property.

You’d never guess at the interior of this converted church from the outside — it truly is old meets new — but every detail within has been lovingly and expertly considered.

For sale with Cobble Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Unbelievable value in this five-bedroom farmhouse that comes with two cottages, extensive gardens, almost 25 acres of land and a rural location that still has easily accessible local amenities. Another 50 acres is available for £75,000.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented former mill, full of character and charm with extensive gardens in a stunning countryside location within the High Weald AONB.

Inside, most of the mill machinery has been retained, creating a truly wonderful and unique home that really has to be seen.

For sale with Layton Premier Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Located in Moreton-In-Marsh, one of the prettiest villages in the Cotswolds, this is the sort of house that makes visitors to the area stop and coo.

It’s a beautiful, early 18th-century, Grade II-listed town house has five bedrooms and a delightful south-facing garden.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Holt Farm is a delightful farmhouse plus three cottages set in beautiful countryside near Hay-on-Wye. It’s currently run as a successful self-catered holiday let business, but could easily be a family home again.

For sale with David Parry via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Set on a quiet country lane in a village near Rochester you’ll find Blackberry Cottage — or, as it’s known in the village, ‘the house with all the flowers’. It’s a detached, four-bedroom that’s full of character, dating from the 18th century.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive detached village house with double garage, plenty of off road parking and delightful secluded gardens with countryside views.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Eller Barn, in the Yorkshire Dales a short drive from Leyburn, is a delightful barn conversion in a private setting with views over the fabulous, well-kept extensive grounds.

For sale with JR Hopper via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Chapel House is a modern four-bedroom home with stunning 360° views of surrounding countryside and an English country garden.

Chapel House is a modern four-bedroom home with stunning 360° views of surrounding countryside and an English country garden.

A characterful four-bedroom Georgian gem in a village between Wells and Burnham-on-Sea. There is a superb kitchen/diner extension, lovingly landscaped gardens, garage and parking.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming four-bedroom detached house with one-bedroom annexe, half an acre of grounds, off road parking and a double garage.

For sale with GTH via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A striking, brick-and-timber contemporary house with four bedrooms, set in a prime village location tucked away close to Reigate and Dorking.

A full-height wall of windows and spiral staircase offer wow factor, and it’s eco-friendly too: this house scores over 100 on the EPC rating scheme.

For sale with Jackson Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superb detached five-bedroom country house with paddocks, stabling and swimming pool, in a rural location. For sale as a whole or two lots.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This three-bedroom detached cottage is full of ‘olde worlde’ charm and character — in the words of the agents — and situated midway between Carmarthen and Llansteffan.

For sale with Gerald R Vaughan via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An outstanding four double bedroom detached residence with perfectly arranged and beautifully appointed accommodation throughout.

An outstanding four double bedroom detached residence with perfectly arranged and beautifully appointed accommodation throughout.