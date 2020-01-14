A 1930s modernist house by William Lescaze, set on a marvellous 14th-century 1,200 acre estate

All of the benefits, none of the fuss; that's 4 Warren Lane offers as a wonderful house in the centre of the Dartington Hall estate.

Properties on estates are as rare as hen’s teeth, say agents, which is why three-bedroom 4 Warren Lane, on the market through Savills for offers over £400,000, is such an interesting find. Buried at the heart of the 1,200 acre Dartington estate, a hub for world-class artists and thinkers in gorgeous South Devon, the property offers the chance to live on a stunning property without the effort of maintaining it.

The estate itself boasts a range of incredible architecture, from Dartington Hall, built in the late 14th century to High Cross House, described as ‘a masterpiece in Modernism’ by the Swiss-American architect William Lescaze.

Also built by Lescaze is the 1930s 4 Warren Lane, forming part of the largest collection of his work outside the US. The property has the good fortune of sitting next to The Deer Park, overlooking swathes of stunning parkland towards the river Dart.

The sale is remarkable in more ways than the house itself – it’s the first time that a property has been put on the market on the core estate by the Dartington Hall Trust, an arts-focused charitable organisation.

The interior of the house matches the modern exterior, with wide windows to make the most of the panoramic views, wooden floors and tasteful features. This is a home for a family to put their own stamp on, only a few miles away from Totnes, which benefits from a direct train link to London Paddington.

It doesn’t seem like a large price to pay for such a rare opportunity, and if potential owners were unsure, a look around the stunning setting might be just enough to sway them. After all, a three-bedroom house heating bill is nothing compared to an entire, medieval hall. Just something to think about…

4 Warren Lane is on the market through Savills for offers over £400,000. Find out more information and images on www.onthemarket.com