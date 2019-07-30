Picture-perfect country cottage with a dreamy English country garden

Church Cottage is the idyllic countryside family home for everyone, including Alexandra Fraser, who takes a look at its many remarkable features.

The trouble with working at Country Life is that, each day, one inevitbly comes across an aray of absolutely stunning properties which one must subsequently share with the British public.

Sometimes, it’s exiting to sing of their accolades; their acres of parkland, proximity to leading golf courses and propensity to house an array of delighted guests. Other times, however, it slightly hurts to wave goodbye to one’s dream home and wish it on another happy family.

Church Cottage in Sulhamstead Abbots is such a house, an absolutely stunning 4-bedroom cottage on the outskirts of Berkshire. Quaint and rural, the idyllic thatched home is on the market with Warmingham estate agents via OnTheMarket.com at a guide price of £1.65 million.

Dating back to the mid 1500s, it’s no surprise that Church Cottage is Grade II-listed. However, despite its period appearance and far-reaching history, Church Cottage has been both restored and lovingly updated to be a perfectly comfortable modern home.

Clean furnishings and large rooms abound, with the kitchen, breakfast room and family room all open plan. The seperate sitting room is quiet and lovely, and the seperate dining room is just large enough to host a Christmas. A seperate utility room leads off from the kitchen.

If you’re an equestrian, you’d be delighted to hear that as well as a swimming pool and pool house, Church Cottage’s four and a half acres includes a paddock, stable yard, a gated and railed manège, stables and a tack room. The agricultural wizzes will delight in the kitchen garden, while anyone with a green thumb will keep the formal gardens in shape.

It’s ideally located (for some more than others, unless it’s also the perfect distance from your parents so that they can babysit, but not drop by unnanounced) close to Reading Station, which will get you into London in just over 20 minutes or out to the seaside in an hour or two.

It’s a lovely property, sure to delight any countryside family who enjoy the slow pace of rural life, as well as the odd night out in the city. If, however, in ten years or so you feel the need to upsize, don’t hesistate to get in touch. I’d love to take it off your hands.

Church Cottage is on the market through Warmingham via OnTheMarket.com at a guide price of £1.65 million. Click here for more information and pictures.