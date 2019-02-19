An idyllic thatched cottage where you can run your own Devonshire tea garden

Amid steams and waterfalls, Rose Cottage boasts a stunning tea garden perfect for hosting a few friends – or 185 neighbours.

It’s not often that you find a home and profession all rolled into one but we’ve seen a few cross our desks in recent months. We’ve had vineyards from all around the world, beautiful country hotels perfect for family living or running as a business, and now we’ve added a new potential career to our collection: a thriving tea garden complete with a restaurant that can cater for 185 tea-lovers.

Mini waterfalls, a footbridge, a lake and a clear stream pepper the playfully picturesque 1.4-acre grounds around Grade II-listed Rose Cottage, currently on the market at a guide price £995,000 with Jackson-Stops.

In the centre of Cockington village, a mere mile from Torquay, the delightful cottage is in fine fettle. A fireplace with wood burner greets one walking into the sitting room where doors lead out into the garden, a rolling 1.4 acres teeming with delightful features.

A bedroom with a dressing room sits at the top of the house, charmingly worked into Rose Cottage’s unusually quirky, historic architecture.

The first floor boats three further bedrooms and another bathroom, while a dining room and idyllic country kitchen join the sitting room on the ground floor.

While these attributes alone make this property worthy of consideration, the tea garden is what sets Rose Cottage apart from other country houses currently on the market.

Decked terraces and covered dining areas spread out from the house into the surrounding tree-lined gardens, sporting their own dedicated kitchen, bathrooms and serving area.

The cottage has become quite famous for its cream teas and live piano music, entertaining the residents of the quiet village for the last twenty years.

With summer around the corner we cannot think of a more idyllic place to enjoy a few scones – just make sure you put on the cream first, then the jam. This is Devon, not Cornwall!

Rose Cottage is on the market with Jackson-Stops for a guide price of £995,000. See more pictures here.