10 glorious vineyards for sale across the world

The international property section on Country Life features some of the most sort after wineries and vineyards in the world. What better way to start the new year, than with a vineyard purchase! Here are Decanter’s selection of vineyards for sale, focusing on information about the wine areas around each property.

Set in one of the world’s most prestigious wine regions, this Bordeaux estate offers all the grandeur of château living, alongside a working winery and vineyard.

It has been listed as a wine estate since 1720, but the château itself dates back to the 1600s. Today, the winemaking facilities are fully functioning and there are 41ha of classified vineyards, sold under Côtes de Bordeaux AOC, Bordeaux Rouge AOC and Bordeaux Blanc AOC.

These appellations account for some of France’s largest wine sales and the estate already exports to China, Hong Kong and Belgium. In addition, it’s a mere 35-minute drive to the city of Bordeaux, famous for its restaurant scene and its wine museum, Cité du Vin.

Portugal’s largest DOC, Vinho Verde, is famous for its zesty and refreshing dry white wines. This regal estate is in the district of Braga, close to the northern border with Spain.

Although the palace oozes with old-world opulence, the winery is modern and well equipped, housing stainless steel tanks as well as bottling and storage facilities.

There’s even an oenology lab, where winemakers can experiment with different wine blends and styles. The estate bottles wines under two different Vinho Verde brands.

Typical regional grape varieties are grown here, including Loureiro, Trajadura and Pedernã, aka Arinto. Vinho Verde wines are favoured for their high acidity and mineral, zesty or floral characteristics.

Take a break from modern life in a 15th-century Tuscan monastery, renovated for comfort and boasting its own winery.

Nestled in the rolling hills of southern Chianti, the property includes 30ha of land – half of which is under vine and classified as Chianti Colli Senesi DOCG.

Equipped with a temperature-controlled winery, barrel storage and bottling facilities; everything is in place for you to begin your new life as a Chianti wine producer.

The estate already produces a red riserva, made from a blend of Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, plus a white Chardonnay wine.

An hour from beautiful and bustling Barcelona, this expansive estate could not be better placed for those who want to escape to wine country while keeping ties with city life.

Its vineyards are located in Penedès DO, the appellation where around 95% of Spain’s sparkling Cava wines are made.

Cava country’s international reputation for cheap, easy-drinking celebration wine is slowly being matched by its dedicated producers’ attention to making complex and cellar-worthy sparkling wines. In recent years they succeeded in securing a new single-vineyard classification to distinguish their premium wines, Cava de Paraje Calificado.

This estate has great potential for Cava production, with a grand underground cellar for storing barrels. Here, you can find your own perfect blend between Cava’s traditional sparkling wine grapes, Xarel-lo, Parellada and Macabeo.