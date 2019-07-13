A cottage where chocolate-box charm meets an idyllic seaside setting

A picture-perfect fishermans cottage perched at the end of a pier, far away from the heat and bustle of city life.

As the temperature shows no side of dropping this summer and it’s predicted that London’s climate will resemble Barcelona’s over the next thirty years, it may be time to think a little outside the box and look to greener pastures with a healthy dose of coastal winds.

It’s unsurprising, given it’s location and quaint charm, that Quay Cottage in Porlock Weir used to be a fisherman’s cottage. Sitting at the end of a charming row of houses, Quay Cottage is the closest to the water, thatched next to a row of tiled roofs with a garden at the front and the back.

Currently on the market with Greenslade Taylor Hunt looking for offers over £475,000, the house shouts holiday destination, with direct access to an adorable pebble beach on the Bristol Channel, as well as another beach on the other side of the house. Views stretch out to the Channel, the Harbour and the Weir – the perfect place for a family with a love of the ocean and its many varied sporting pursuits.

With a location so gorgeous, it’s a good thing that Quay Cottage has more windows than you would expect from a traditional English cottage. The main downstairs bedroom has the kind of large sliding doors one would find in a beachside riviera home, looking out to a sweet couryard. The upstairs bedrooms have far-reaching views.

The little country kitchen is beautifully tiled and leads out to the modest dining room, with sliding doors to the outside. The cosy living room sits at the entrance to the property, ready to greet guests as they come in. The gardens also contain a small studio and a timber summerhouse.

The hamlet of Porlock Weir sits in the Exmoor National Park, a short drive from the coastal down of Minehead. It’s not a place to live if you want easy connections to the rest of the country, but then again, it’s a place you’ll never want to leave.

Quay Cottage is on the market through Greenslade Taylor Hunt for offers over £475,000. For more information and images, please click here.