Eight charmingly British beach front properties, from the Isle of Wight to the Isle of Skye

Dreaming of a life by the sunny shore? Well, look no further than our own gorgeous coastline, where many properties currently on the market are enough to tempt Brits to do away with abroad holiday homes and lay their roots somewhere truly beautiful.

Situated on the Willowhayne Private Marine Estate, The Breakers, a charming Arts-and-Crafts house, has just completed a nine-year refurbishment, retaining many period features with all of the principle rooms overlooking the gorgeous gardens and the coastline beyond.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

With panoramic views across the Carrick Roads and Restronguet Creek, The Beeches is one of the finest waterfronting homes in Cornwall. Unusually elevated above its neighouring houses, the vistas seen from the many balconies are incomparable – provided the weather remain fine!

For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures and details about this property.

A wash of large bay windows and beautiful views, Sea House’s huge open-plan ground floor provides an ideal open space for a family to socialise and relax together. The higher floors in turn provide blissful escape, with a full length glazed balcony to enjoy the stunning vistas Sea House’s position provides.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

Ger y Dwr is an impressive 6 bedroom home, fronting the Menai Strait. The extensive terrace which stretches down from the house includes a hot tub and the design is immaculately finished, with floor-to-ceiling windows in many rooms, wood-lined to give the property the feel of a rustic lake house.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique and historic home, Eaglehurst boasts some of the most extraordinary coastline views of The Solent. Tucked away in the south of Hampshire, the 11-bedroom property sits within The New Forest National Park, surrounded by peaceful and beautiful woodland.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details about this property.

Proving that you don’t need millions to own beachfront property, the adorably named Robin Hill offers three floors of quirkily-positioned rooms and beautiful views over The Solent. Built in the 1930s, reclaimed Ryde Pier wooden boards provide finishes throughout the property.

For sale with Spece Willard. See more pictures and details about this property.

Another Cornish beauty, Penarvon House makes the most of what The Helford Passage has to offer. Only 14 years old, the exterior of the five-bedroom house with its natural stone walls blends seemlessly into the landscape which surrounds it, while remaining beautifully light, airy and modern inside.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Designed and positioned to maximise views over Loch Snizort, Crionach is a wonderful four bedroom home, full of high ceilings and beautiful fixtures. In addition to the main house comes The Boathouse, a lovingly-restored self-catering cottage, with an annual turnover of over £20,000 and underfloor heating for those chilly Scottish nights.

For sale with The Isle of Skye Estate Agency. See more pictures and details about this property.