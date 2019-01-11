Stunning Grade II-listed character property in Berkshire, half an hour from central London by the new Elizabeth line

With the Crossrail predicted to open later this year, homes in Berkshire are more attractive to city commuters than ever. This is certainly the case with 15th century family home Lane Farm, beautifully finished and ready for a new owner.

Lane Farm, down Cherry Garden Lane, is just as picturesque as its name suggests. On the market for £1,895,000 through Knight Frank, this grade II-listed character home provides the perfect combination of country living and easy access to the city by the Elizabeth line, set to open between autumn and winter 2019.

The Crossrail will take commuters from Berkshire to Tottenham Court Road in under 40 minutes, a perk which is sure to draw people tired of living in the capital to this quiet corner of the Home Counties.

Dating back to the 15th century, the stunning property has been extensively updated since it was first completed but has nevertheless retained much of its original charm and detailing. Exposed wooden beams are prevalent throughout, while light walls and soft furnishings soften and modernise the spacious rooms.

With five bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen and both a utility room and separate pantry, Lane Farm provides the perfect setting for family living. A charming inglenook fireplace boasts a wood burning stove, providing the perfect place to wind down after a busy day or retire to after a lovely dinner.

A lovely walled garden wraps around the house, laid with lavender bushes, fruit trees and plenty of room for summer barbecues throughout the half acre of land attached to the property. A spacious double garage with a workshop and room for storage upstairs also sits on the land on the other side of the pebbled driveway.

With the delights of Marlow and Henley close to hand and a number of excellent primary and secondary schools in the area, Lane Farm is sure to make one family very happy.

Lane Farm is on sale through Knight Frank at a guide price of £1,895,000 click here for more pictures and information.