Buying a castle has never seemed more tempting, thanks to this extraordinary property in Ireland.

It doesn’t seem so long ago that property prices in Ireland were rocketing so high that it felt like a flat in Dublin cost the sort of money you’d expect to pay for a castle.

Now, you can buy yourself a castle for the sort of price you’d expect to pay for flat in Dublin.

The castle in question is Carrignacurra Castlein County Cork, which is up for sale via Helen Cassidy Auctioneers, who have put a guide price of around £195,000 (€225,000) on the property.

Down by the banks of the River Lee, Carrignacurra is a crumbling, 16th-century stronghold, the name of which means ‘rock of the weir’.

The five-storey tower house, which sits on an acre of land boasting a long stretch of river bank, has a spiral staircase, original gun loops, a battlement walk and a ‘murder hole’.

Yes — a murder hole. For the uninitiated, it’s a secret hideaway from which defenders can drop rocks, arrows, scalding water and anything else harmful and to hand on their attackers. Never again need you be tormented by door-to-door salesmen.

It comes with planning permission for much-needed, extensive repairs. Some work has been done – three timber floors have been added to date, and there has also been some restoration to the roof and work on windows – but as you can see from the pictures on this page, more remains.

The permission goes beyond just the repair works, however, allowing the castle to be converted into a dwelling – including a two-storey extension, a glazed balustrade to make the most of the views, a vehicle entrance, glazed link and (thankfully) modern sewerage.

In other words, it really could become a home for somebody with the right blend of vision and courage. And, of course, a bit of financial muscle for works which will no doubt outstrip the purchase price by a distance.

