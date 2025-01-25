A £21 million castle that’s come up for sale for the first time in 700 years

Ripley Castle in North Yorkshire has been the family home of the Ingilbys since the early 1300s. It's steeped in history, has a list of famous visitors over the centuries that include James I and Oliver Cromwell, and is now on the open market. Annabel Dixon takes a look.

Regular Country Life readers will no doubt be accustomed to seeing some pretty magnificent properties splashed across the magazine’s glossy pages and website. Vast estates, historic homes, and architectural gems, that sort of thing.

But even by those standards the £21 million Ripley Castle Estate — its with links to the Wars of the Roses, the coronation of James I of England, the Gunpowder Plot, and Oliver Cromwell — takes some beating.

Ripley Castle has been a landmark on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales National Park since the early 1300s, and has been home to the Ingilby family ever since its creation.

Now, though, the historic country estate has been put up for sale for the very first time in its history, with a £21m price tag.

The ancient castle is the jewel in the 445-acre estate, which encompasses parkland, ornamental gardens, and agricultural land.

Mark Granger, of Carter Jonas, which is marketing the estate, says: ‘The Ripley Castle Estate presents prospective buyers with an exceptional opportunity.

‘Not just a once-in-lifetime chance, but truly a once-in-a-700-year opportunity to purchase an estate that encompasses historical significance, architectural splendour and beauty.’

The Grade I-listed castle has played a role in some gripping historical occasions. James VI stayed at the castle en route to his coronation as James I of England.

And Oliver Cromwell apparently demanded a bed there after the Battle of Maston Moor.

Sir Thomas Ingilby, the owner, explains: ‘During this time, ‘Trooper Jane’ Ingilby, who fought in the battle, allowed him to stay but guarded him in the library throughout the night with two pistols, protecting both her virtue and her brother, who was hidden in the Knight’s Chamber.

‘These significant moments leap off the pages of history and are reflected in various elements throughout the castle.’

It’ll come as no surprise that the castle is dripping in historical features. The three-storey Old Tower features oak flooring originally sourced from The HMS Rose, an 18th century frigate, and a priest hole that was only discovered in 1963. And the Knight’s Chamber’s ‘Wagon Roof’ design is understood to be one of just three surviving examples.

Ripley Castle’s reception hall, inner hall, oval drawing room, and second, larger drawing room with sweeping views of the lakes and the deer park are sure to catch your eye too. Look out for the grand cantilever staircase beneath a stunning armorial stained-glass window.

But let’s not forget this is also a family home — albeit a highly unusual one. What is described as the Castle Apartment includes three reception rooms, 11 bedrooms, and six bathrooms. And the medieval arched Gatehouse, completed in 1450, is a one-bedroom apartment.

The four acres of gardens and grounds are home to several listed pavilions, including The Garden Room and The Orangery, listed walled gardens and a kitchen garden.

There’s also the estate offices and east wing, which have been operated as a wedding and events venue. Plus, a gift shop, coffee shop, tea room, and a barn occupied by studios.

Other features of the estate include a hotel, village store and adjoining residential property, sporting rights, woodland, pasture and game cover, and a village cricket ground. Phew.

Sir Thomas says: ‘Ripley Castle is not only an iconic estate, but it has also been a wonderful family home. It is a welcoming and magical place. Castles and living in one often belong to fairy tales, and Ripley Castle exemplifies the essence of such stories. However, without relying on make-believe, it stands on its own.’

One last note: if you fancy the castle but not all the land, Ripley Castle Estate is available as a whole or in separate lots.

Ripley Castle Estate is for sale at £21 million — see more details and pictures.