A 19th century former courthouse in Maldon, converted into an utterly charming family home

The austere exterior the Old Court House has disguised the charming family home within since its conversion in 1992.

Lady Justice meted out her judgements in the ancient town of Maldon, Essex (where the sea salt comes from), for more than 130 years, until the county court was closed in 1992.

Now superbly converted, the Old Court House is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £895,000.

The Old Court House is a Grade II-listed building dating back to 1858. After the closure of the court and its purchase by the current owners, it was transformed into a stunning town house with many features retained from its previous occupation. The stone royal arms stand proudly on the top of the parapets. The old judges’ Robing Room has been transformed into a bedroom.

Hints of antiquity complement the more modern décor; a chandelier sits in the dining room and one of the bedrooms and the severity of the old Court Room has been lightened by pastel-coloured panels.

The 4000 square feet of accommodation comprises of four bedrooms (two of which have the opportunity to be converted into living or dining rooms), three bathrooms, a kitchen which doubles as a family room and the impressive main reception room, converted from the former Court Room.

The Court Room, the name of which reveals its previous purpose, is a stunning double-height room that functions as a beautifully lit living area and a library, with a 20ft ceiling and a viewing gallery which is currently being used as a games room. Of particular note is the roof terrace, which looks out over the estuary and surrounding rooftops.

The kitchen is beautifully modern, providing a lovely contrast to the old fireplace that stands in the adjoining family room. A carefully tended courtyard garden provides a lovely bit of outside space, perfect for summer barbecues or twilight evening drinks.

The Old Court House is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £895,000, click here for more information and pictures.