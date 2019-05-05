20 gorgeous homes, from thatched cottages to waterside mills, as seen in Country Life

Our weekend round-up finds a waterside mill in Gloucestershire, a grand Georgian home for under £700,000 and a dreamlike thatched cottage.

An impressive family home with outbuildings, land and income potential. Approximately 4.15 acres (1.68 hectares). EPC D.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II listed four bedroom character property set over three floors with a garage. Offered to the market with no chain.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Mistletoe Cottage is a beautiful five bed period home filled with character. Far-reaching views to the rear, with 0.74 acres of land.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Set behind double gates, this five bed period home with annexe has outstanding rural views within walking distance of Totnes.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A contemporary eco farmhouse and smallholding with sensational panoramic views, private gardens and land extending to 28 acres.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Victorian five bedroom detached home set in a private no through road with the advantage of a self-contained annexe.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

In the heart of ‘Kipling Country’ with glorious views over the High Weald, a detached four bed home set in approx. 20 acres.

For sale with Samuel & Son via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A seven bed, 6200 sq. ft. country home with guest cottage. Set in 5.9 acres with rural views, offering potential equestrian use.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A truly wonderful and immaculately presented Cotswold home with spectacular views.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

An historic Cotswolds mill, set within beautiful, tranquil landscaped gardens.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details about this property.

A family home with Arts and Crafts influences, set in a large garden with a pool. Easily accessible to Canterbury.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive Edwardian property in a sought-after location, with great proportions, charming gardens and commanding sea views.

For sale with Colebrook Sturrock via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Light, spacious and flexible contemporary living with panoramic views and large gardens within an idyllic country setting.

For sale with Davis & Bowring via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stylish and luxuriously appointed six bed detached family home, situated within 8.3 acres of landscaped gardens and paddocks.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Modern seven bed house with period style. Set in 0.87 acres with walled garden and stunning views. Train to London in 90 mins.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A four double bedroom detached house on a plot of just over 1 acre, situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A five bed Victorian house set in grounds of approx. 15 acres. Gym, entertaining suite with cinema, snooker room and private bar.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A traditional cottage offering spacious accommodation occupying an impressive plot with grounds and paddocks of approx. 2.2 acres.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A pair of Grade II listed cottages (2 of 4), currently as one dwelling with seven bedrooms, in half an acre plot (STS). EPC: Exempt.

For sale with Huntingfield Estates via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attached Georgian house: three receptions, conservatory, three bedrooms, garaging, 1.6 acres, 4 miles from the coast.

For sale with Humberts via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.