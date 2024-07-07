20 wonderful homes, from clifftop cottages to cosy medieval dwellings, as seen in Country Life

Take a look at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in recent days.

A 17th century home that dips its toes into famously picturesque Bosham Harbour, near Chichester.

Full of character inside, this listed home has been completely renovated.

An almost absurdly picturesque location at Restronguet Point on Cornwall’s southern coastline is the key draw at this beautiful home.

The house itself is a modernist home with five bedrooms and 5,000sq ft of accommodation.

A 1930s Arts and Crafts home with 6,300 sq ft and a charmingly secluded garden — and an easy commute to London.

Sea views from almost every room at this beachside home in East Preston, on the Sussex coast.

There’s a Long Island vibe to the house, garden and swimming pool, while from a nearby railway station you can easily get to Brighton or Chichester in under half an hour.

Clinging to a clifftop at Cadgwith, just up the coast from Lizard Point, is this home with epic views across the English Channel.

Six bedrooms and huge open-plan living space make this an ideal place for a getaway with friends or family.

An outstanding small estate with plenty of potential and 100 acres of land, located in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Charming gardens, character features and a woodland setting on the Surrey/Kent border.

Those in need of plenty of space should take a look at this barn-style house with seven bedrooms, indoor swimming pool, double garage and a south-facing sun terrace.

A 43 acre farm with a pair of dwellings and a range of outbuildings — but there is a huge amount of work to be done.

Chocolate box cottage with its own tennis court? That’s the lure of this beautifully-presented 18th century farmhouse, with five bedrooms and four reception rooms, in an unspoilt rural spot.

A splendid and authentic farmhouse with a one-bedroom cottage, a paddock and stunning views.

A gracefully-proportioned Georgian family home in the Tweed Valley. Fabulous views to Melrose Abbey and the Eildon Hills.

The traditional exterior of this five-bedroom family home belies the wonderful refurbishment within, including a huge kitchen diner with glass roof and bi-folding doors. Also includes a four-bedroom holiday let.

Under £1 million for a Georgian detached house that’s commutable to London? Step this way.

A pretty three-bedroom detached house on a plot of just under an acre.

You’ll be in the pink — in every sense — at this two-bedroom period cottage in a village not far from Daylesford and Chipping Norton.

The date above the door proudly states 1480 at this character-filled three-bedroom home, full of original features and modern touches, in a pretty village just outside the M25.

Total renovation needed, but vast potential at this Somerset farmhouse a few miles from Taunton.

Gorgeously situated, meticulously improved and modernised, this three-bedroom detached property has a stunning countryside setting.

A traditional four-bedroom farmhouse with surrounding garden and paddock, set in approx. 2.67 acres (1.08 ha) just north of Perth.

